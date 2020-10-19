African Alliance makes board appointments

Foremost Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has announced the appointment of Joyce Ojemudia as Managing Director/ CEO. Among other qualities, Ojemudia is an astute manager of resources with over 20 years of experience in insurance sales, Business Development, Risk Management, Claims Administration and Reinsurance. She is the current President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA). Other appointments are Macaulay Atasie, Emerging Markets Consultant and ecommerce solutions leader; Alhaji Abatcha Bulama, proven Financial Analyst and Banker; and Dr Adiele Ekechukwu, respected researcher and Management Consultant all of whom have joined the board either as a Non-Executive or Independent Director.
Related Articles
ATMIA, PCI warn of new ATM fraud
The ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) and the PCI Security Standards Council are warning financial institutions and payment processors of an emerging attack known as “cash-out” that breaches and manipulates an Automated Teller Machine’s (ATM) fraud detection controls and ultimately the machine of all cash, according to a press release. The ATM cash-out attack works by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Transcorp Hotels halts expansion plans
Citing the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the hotels and hospitality industry, Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that its expansion plans, including the setting up of new hotels in Lagos and Port Harcourt, have been temporarily suspended until the business environment improves. The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Transcorp Hotels, Ms. Dupe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court jails two for assault on EKEDC staff
Two people, who assaulted a female staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), have been jailed. A Magistrate court sitting in Agbara Ogun State presided over by B. O. Ilo on Tuesday June 30, 2020, sentenced Adetayo Adefila and Faith Ogunmade to three months imprisonment for assaulting the Field Representative of Eko Electricity Distribution […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)