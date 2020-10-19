Business

African Alliance makes board appointments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Foremost Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has announced the appointment of Joyce Ojemudia as Managing Director/ CEO. Among other qualities, Ojemudia is an astute manager of resources with over 20 years of experience in insurance sales, Business Development, Risk Management, Claims Administration and Reinsurance. She is the current President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA). Other appointments are Macaulay Atasie, Emerging Markets Consultant and ecommerce solutions leader; Alhaji Abatcha Bulama, proven Financial Analyst and Banker; and Dr Adiele Ekechukwu, respected researcher and Management Consultant all of whom have joined the board either as a Non-Executive or Independent Director.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ATMIA, PCI warn of new ATM fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) and the PCI Security Standards Council are warning financial institutions and payment processors of an emerging attack known as “cash-out” that breaches and manipulates an Automated Teller Machine’s (ATM) fraud detection controls and ultimately the machine of all cash, according to a press release. The ATM cash-out attack works by […]
Business

COVID-19: Transcorp Hotels halts expansion plans

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Citing the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the hotels and hospitality industry, Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that its expansion plans, including the setting up of new hotels in Lagos and Port Harcourt, have been temporarily suspended until the business environment improves.   The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Transcorp Hotels, Ms. Dupe […]
Business

Court jails two for assault on EKEDC staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Two people, who assaulted a female staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), have been jailed.   A Magistrate court sitting in Agbara Ogun State presided over by B. O. Ilo on Tuesday June 30, 2020, sentenced Adetayo Adefila and Faith Ogunmade to three months imprisonment for assaulting the Field Representative of Eko Electricity Distribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: