African Alliance makes board appointments

Foremost Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has announced the appointment of Joyce Ojemudia as Managing Director/ CEO. Among other qualities, Ojemudia is an astute manager of resources with over 20 years of experience in insurance sales, Business Development, Risk Management, Claims Administration and Reinsurance. She is the current President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA). Other appointments are Macaulay Atasie, Emerging Markets Consultant and ecommerce solutions leader; Alhaji Abatcha Bulama, proven Financial Analyst and Banker; and Dr Adiele Ekechukwu, respected researcher and Management Consultant all of whom have joined the board either as a Non-Executive or Independent Director.

