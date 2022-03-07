Business

African Alliance rewards journalist

Posted on

…to host South-South Area Committee brokers

 

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has presented the star prize of a year-long Term Assurance Plan won at the raffle draw held during its hosting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Members’ Evening to the winning journalist, Bala Augie. Recall that during the event in Lagos, Mr Augie had emerged the star prize winner in the raffle draw session. Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, while congratulating Mr Augie charged him to be an ambassador of insurance in Nigeria.

 

“We are honoured to present this Term Assurance plan to you, one of our bestselling products which assures those you care for are not left in a lurch come what may.

Consider this also as a token of our commitment to your craft and a promise to be your partner as you continue to deliver on your editorial duties. “Though you had left before you were announced as winner, for us as a firm that has been in the business of trust for some 62 years, we considered that a test of our professionalism and trust, hence the decision to do this at this time. Congratulations to you, we hope you would help us spread the gospel of insurance in general and African Alliance Insurance in particular,” she said. In his response, Mr Bala Augie thanked African Alliance Insurance Plc for the kind gesture. He said: “I am happy to be the winner of this policy and it shows African Alliance is in the forefront of ensuring customers get proper and adequate coverage.

 

