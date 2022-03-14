Business

African Alliance strengthens relationship with brokers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has restated its commitment to stronger and better business relationships with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

This assurance was delivered by the MD/CEO of the company, Joyce Ojemudia, to the members of the South- South Area Committee of the NCRIB during their Members’ Evening sponsored by African Alliance in Port Harcourt.

 

Speaking at the event, Ojemudia said: “We do not take your supports for granted, knowing well your critical role in our industry as well as being our longstanding partner in progress. For every business we have gotten from you, we say thank you. But like Oliver Twist, we want more.

 

“Wanting more for us is not just about raking in more premiums, it is also about partnering with you to grow your businesses too while bringing succor to our mutual clients as well as driving the industry’s penetration. We reiterate our unstinting commitment to making you happy; after all, we are all in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

 

Highlighting the company’s claims profile in the ongoing business year, she said in the first two month of the year, i.e January and February 2022, the firm had already paid a total of N1.42bn in claims.

 

“Broken down; we paid N268.14m in Group Life claims; N248.79m in Individual Life claims; N165m in Takaful claims; Esusu took N8.77m while Annuity was N726.18m,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Delta Tech Africa simplifies ISO certification processes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta Tech Africa Limited, a quality consulting organisation with a focus on performance management, said it has simplified the processes of getting ISO certifications for corporate organisations across Africa. Director, Corporate Governance & Regulatory Compliance of the company, Mr. Seyi Katola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the company, being aware of the lengthy […]
Business

Osinbajo crash plane pilots lack landing technique, company’s procedure-Report

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*AIB warns airlines over doctoring CVR The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed inappropriate landing technique used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a chartered Carverton Helicopter by Vice President Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru warned that any airline […]
Business

Report: Firms uncertain on climate change impact

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the costs of climate change mount and a business- as-usual approach becomes untenable, financial firms still have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to how climate change will affect their businesses, according to a recent survey by the GARP Risk Institute. The survey found that just six per cent of firms think that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica