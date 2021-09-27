Business

African Alliance targets 50% market growth by year end

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has developed an innovative self-service portal to ease seamless transactions between insurer and brokers.

 

This was disclosed at the Members’ Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, South-South Area Committee, held in Port Harcourt recently and hosted by African Alliance Insurance. Joyce Ojemudia, the firm’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, while addressing the body of brokers in the region, said: “The self-service policy platform is customized for all brokers to buy end-to-end from the comfort of their offices.

 

This is one of the ways we are embedding technology in our business just so we can achieve seamless service delivery and customer satisfaction while speeding up the underwriting process.”

 

She also reiterated the company’s quest to achieve a minimum of 50 per cent growth in its market share by the end of the year.

 

“Progress is what we are all about and as the figures show, we are making loads of progress. In the same period, we paid N3.12 billion in claims, a 29 per cent increase from the N2.43 billion we paid same period last year while our Gross Premium Income rose from N1.8 billion to N3.2 billion, representing a 66 per cent increase year on year.

 

“These figures are the reasons we have embarked on an aggressive market expansion campaign with a view to consolidating our all-round progress across board.” Earlier in her remarks, she thanked the body of brokers for their unstinting support whilst seeking for better relationship and a most mutually beneficial strategic business engagement.

 

“We thank everyone here present who has partnered with us and aided our progress month by month, quarter by quarter. We do not take this for granted,” she added.

