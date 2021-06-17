African Alliance wins big at Champion awards

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance, has been named the Insurance Company of the Decade (2010 – 2020) at the recently held Champion Awards in Lagos. According to the organisers, Champion Newspapers, the awards is a “high-stake platform designed to celebrate exceptional Nigerians and institutions who have distinguished themselves in various endeavours and made invaluable contributions to the social and economic development of the country.”

In her remarks, Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, dedicated the awards to “Almighty God who has enabled African Alliance for 61 years; the staunch professionals who devoted their professional expertise, time and abilities to the company over the years especially the period under review.

We are, because they were.” She further reiterated the firm’s drive to remain relevant amongst the comity of insurers. “We will take this honour as a challenge, a reminder of our quest to always be with the customers for life, come what may,” she added.

“Our company has been a major player in the Nigerian insurance space for over sixty years. Whilst we will not shy from our history, we are also quick to acknowledge our staying power, a direct result of the intrinsic can-do attitude and commitment to our well stated core values,” Bankole Banjo, the company’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager said in a recent statement. Notable Nigerians and institutions honored at the event include the Governors of the State of Osun and Ebonyi, Gboyega Oyetola and Dave Umuahi; Adesola Adeduntan, MD/ CEO FirstBank and Access Bank. Established in 1960, African Alliance Insurance prides itself on being a specialist life insurer, the nation’s first majority- owned indigenous life insurance company.

