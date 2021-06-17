Business

African Alliance wins big at Champion awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance, has been named the Insurance Company of the Decade (2010 – 2020) at the recently held Champion Awards in Lagos. According to the organisers, Champion Newspapers, the awards is a “high-stake platform designed to celebrate exceptional Nigerians and institutions who have distinguished themselves in various endeavours and made invaluable contributions to the social and economic development of the country.”

In her remarks, Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, dedicated the awards to “Almighty God who has enabled African Alliance for 61 years; the staunch professionals who devoted their professional expertise, time and abilities to the company over the years especially the period under review.

We are, because they were.” She further reiterated the firm’s drive to remain relevant amongst the comity of insurers. “We will take this honour as a challenge, a reminder of our quest to always be with the customers for life, come what may,” she added.

“Our company has been a major player in the Nigerian insurance space for over sixty years. Whilst we will not shy from our history, we are also quick to acknowledge our staying power, a direct result of the intrinsic can-do attitude and commitment to our well stated core values,” Bankole Banjo, the company’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager said in a recent statement. Notable Nigerians and institutions honored at the event include the Governors of the State of Osun and Ebonyi, Gboyega Oyetola and Dave Umuahi; Adesola Adeduntan, MD/ CEO FirstBank and Access Bank. Established in 1960, African Alliance Insurance prides itself on being a specialist life insurer, the nation’s first majority- owned indigenous life insurance company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese tech giant Tencent’s WeChat messaging app has seen a surge in downloads in the United States since Friday after Washington confirmed it would push ahead with a planned ban of the app, data showed on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Commerce issued an order requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to remove […]
Business

Buhari reappoints Okoh as DG, BPE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alex Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second term of four years. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Akande said the renewal would take […]
Business

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. The agreement has been nearly seven years in the making and is likely to take at least another year to enter into force. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica