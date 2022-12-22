Sports

African Athlete of the Year award excites Amusan

The new Africa’s Best Female Athlete for the Year 2022, Tobi Amusan, has expressed her happiness over the award after slightly missing out of the 2022 Female World Athlete of the Year award. The award was won by USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Speaking with our correspondent, the current World Record holder in the Women 100m hurdles said the reward was as a result of hardwork while looking forward to the new year. The New Telegraph Athlete of the Year 2022 winner said the reward for hardwork is more work and she is hoping to achieve more in 2023. “I want to thank the organisers of the award and I am happy to be the best athlete from the continent,” she said. “I am already looking forward to the new year, I am currently training hard to achieve all my goals.

Like I always says, I am not targeting any personal thing, but I will let my works speak for me in the new year. “I am wishing all my fans the best of Christmas and Happy New Year as I always want to thank them for the love and also believing in me all these years.” The latest honour was conferred on Amusan by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) on Tuesday.

Winner at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she set a record and also the World Championships in Oregon, where she set a new World Record of 12.12secs in the Hurdles event, Amusan has been far above her contemporaries this year.

 

