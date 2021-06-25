African Banker recognises Wigwe, others at 2021 awards

Managing Director and co-founder of Access Bank Group, Hebert Wigwe, has, for the second consecutive year, been named the African Banker of the Year at the African Banker magazine’s 2021 Awards. Also, Standard Bank Group was named African Bank of the Year in recognition of the banking giant’s achievements in fighting COVID-19 and empowering women.

The African Banker magazine announced the winners of its 2021 Awards at a virtual ceremony held on the side-lines of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s 2021 Annual Meetings. The 2021 edition of the awards set out to recognise institutions that have contributed to women’s empowerment on the continent and to the real economy, which has suffered from the impact of COVID-19. Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohammed Benchaâboun, was named Finance Minister of the Year in recognition of his ministry’s exemplary response to the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher of African Banker, commended the banking sector for its responsiveness to clients’ needs and for setting up gender programmes, supporting women-led businesses and promoting women within their organisations. “Fintechs are really the flavor of the year and we’ve seen plenty of money from venture capital, from private equity wealth, going into the fintech space in Egypt, Kenya and in Nigeria and, to some extent, crypto and blockchain, although those are at very early stages,” Ben Yedder said.

