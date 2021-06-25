Business

African Banker recognises Wigwe, others at 2021 awards

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Managing Director and co-founder of Access Bank Group, Hebert Wigwe, has, for the second consecutive year, been named the African Banker of the Year at the African Banker magazine’s 2021 Awards. Also, Standard Bank Group was named African Bank of the Year in recognition of the banking giant’s achievements in fighting COVID-19 and empowering women.

The African Banker magazine announced the winners of its 2021 Awards at a virtual ceremony held on the side-lines of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s 2021 Annual Meetings. The 2021 edition of the awards set out to recognise institutions that have contributed to women’s empowerment on the continent and to the real economy, which has suffered from the impact of COVID-19. Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohammed Benchaâboun, was named Finance Minister of the Year in recognition of his ministry’s exemplary response to the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher of African Banker, commended the banking sector for its responsiveness to clients’ needs and for setting up gender programmes, supporting women-led businesses and promoting women within their organisations. “Fintechs are really the flavor of the year and we’ve seen plenty of money from venture capital, from private equity wealth, going into the fintech space in Egypt, Kenya and in Nigeria and, to some extent, crypto and blockchain, although those are at very early stages,” Ben Yedder said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG’s move to end post-harvest losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Hope for food security is in sight following Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s recent pronouncement that post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities for the nation’s agricultural produce would soon be a thing of the past. Taiwo Hassan reports The negative impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak has affected virtually all the key sectors of the economy, […]
Business

Trinitas Foundation set to provide N20m investment funds to start ups

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Nigeria’s most laudable charity foundations, Trinitas Foundation is set to give out an investment fund of N20 million to 10 startup ventures across technology, agriculture, small scale manufacturing, entertainment & media, fashion, beauty & lifestyle and food industries. The new initiative is the Trinitas Investment Programme, an annual startup pitch competition. The […]
Business

FG deepens oil search in the North

Posted on Author Adeola Yusu

The Federal Government at the weekend declared that it would continue its search for more crude oil in the north, despite recent discovery of oil reserves in commercial quantity at the region.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which said this at the weekend, insisted that it wss now seriously exploring the Kolmani River […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica