African blocs discuss challenges to realising single currency territories

Africa’s main Regional Economic Blocs (RECs) have said that they are pushing to establish single currency territories as monetary unions will raise the value of trade and shield them from fluctuating exchange rates.

Gathering in Nairobi under the African Union, representatives from various member states of regional economic blocs said exchange rates should be considered a barrier to trade and addressed with urgency. Some of the RECs such as the East African Community have identified a monetary union and a single currency as one way of boosting integration and eliminating the exchange shortfalls that routinely befall traders across the borders.

Kenya’s Industry, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, told the meeting that seven in 10 African economies face serious challenges related to foreign exchange, but blamed part of the problem on procrastination. He said: “We have debunked the myths about Africa being a continent of darkness, centre of disease, and it is now time to debunk the myth that there is no hurry in Africa.

Other regions and continents have caught up and are interested in Africa, but Africa is still dragging its feet. The only way to do this is to establish linkages and bridges within Africa.” AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki, said that as Africa has the world’s largest free trade area — 1.2 billionperson market — it must create an environment where its own resources fuel trade and prosperity.

“The economic prospects for Africa look promising, Africa is coming out as resilient and is bound to transform the three major sectors of economic activities into a much more sustainable economic model; the extraction of raw materials, the manufacturing sector and the service industry,” he said.

