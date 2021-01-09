African Business Travel Association 2021 focus at a glance

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has unfolded its programme outline for 2021 with focus on helping members to restart their businesses and get ahead following the impact of COVID – 19 on the travel world last year. According to the founder of the association, Mrs. Monique Swart, the body has scheduled nine events for 2021, including what she described as a shorter version of ‘‘our Annual Conference.’’

‘‘As we start putting a very challenging year behind us and start moving towards a more stable and prosperous 2021, ABTA will continue to offer our members and partners a variety of education and networking opportunities. Currently, there are nine events on the ABTA 2021 calendar, many of which will continue to be online sessions as we wait to see what the new year brings in relation to developments around the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her: ‘‘ABTA events and webinars bring together corporate travel buyers, travel management companies, airlines, hotels and a variety of other industry suppliers from across Africa’s emerging markets including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

‘‘ABTA events are the best attended events of their kind in Africa and allow all industry sectors the opportunity to engage with each other, share challenges, brainstorm solutions, identify trends and investigate best practice, thereby elevating the level of communication between sectors and building stronger industry practices.’’

She further disclosed that 2021 holds a lot of benefits for its members and partners. ‘‘ABTA has some exciting new benefits in store for our partners next year including access to our new Travel Buyers WhatsApp Group, direct introductions to targeted travel buyers, exclusive attendance at selected events to engage with potential new clients, and the opportunity to showcase and demonstrate products and services to interested Buyers.’’ Here are schedule of the programmes: ABTA Conference 2021 | Johannesburg, RSA | Date to be confirmed-Location: Johannesburg, South Africa Travel Product Showcase | Online | TBA April 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online South Africa | TBA May 2021-Location: Online Travel Buyers Breakfast | Johannesburg, RSA | TBA June 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online Nigeria | TBA July 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online Kenya | TBA August 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online South Africa | TBA September 2021-Location: Online Travel Buyers Breakfast | Johannesburg, RSA | TBA October 2021-Location: Johannesburg, South Africa Travel Product Showcase | Online | TBA November 2021-Location: Online

Like this: Like Loading...