Travel & Tourism

African Business Travel Association 2021 focus at a glance

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has unfolded its programme outline for 2021 with focus on helping members to restart their businesses and get ahead following the impact of COVID – 19 on the travel world last year. According to the founder of the association, Mrs. Monique Swart, the body has scheduled nine events for 2021, including what she described as a shorter version of ‘‘our Annual Conference.’’

‘‘As we start putting a very challenging year behind us and start moving towards a more stable and prosperous 2021, ABTA will continue to offer our members and partners a variety of education and networking opportunities. Currently, there are nine events on the ABTA 2021 calendar, many of which will continue to be online sessions as we wait to see what the new year brings in relation to developments around the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her: ‘‘ABTA events and webinars bring together corporate travel buyers, travel management companies, airlines, hotels and a variety of other industry suppliers from across Africa’s emerging markets including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

‘‘ABTA events are the best attended events of their kind in Africa and allow all industry sectors the opportunity to engage with each other, share challenges, brainstorm solutions, identify trends and investigate best practice, thereby elevating the level of communication between sectors and building stronger industry practices.’’

She further disclosed that 2021 holds a lot of benefits for its members and partners. ‘‘ABTA has some exciting new benefits in store for our partners next year including access to our new Travel Buyers WhatsApp Group, direct introductions to targeted travel buyers, exclusive attendance at selected events to engage with potential new clients, and the opportunity to showcase and demonstrate products and services to interested Buyers.’’ Here are schedule of the programmes: ABTA Conference 2021 | Johannesburg, RSA | Date to be confirmed-Location: Johannesburg, South Africa Travel Product Showcase | Online | TBA April 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online South Africa | TBA May 2021-Location: Online Travel Buyers Breakfast | Johannesburg, RSA | TBA June 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online Nigeria | TBA July 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online Kenya | TBA August 2021-Location: Online Open Industry Forum | Online South Africa | TBA September 2021-Location: Online Travel Buyers Breakfast | Johannesburg, RSA | TBA October 2021-Location: Johannesburg, South Africa Travel Product Showcase | Online | TBA November 2021-Location: Online

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Swiss International Royal Hotel Riyadh wins 2020 Hotel of the Year Award

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Swiss International Royal Hotel Riyadh under the management of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts has been named the winner of 2020 hotel of the year award. The award recognised the hotel that has consistently excelled through the year. We would not put down 2020 as the easiest year experienced, with a pandemic that shook all […]
Travel & Tourism

I am committed to building the next generation of skilled aviators –Ogbebo

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Joy Ogbebo, fondly called Mamaj, is an aviation consultancy, career development, advocacy and media personality, who with over three decades of vast experience in the aviation industry, is committed to building the next generation of aviators through her numerous platforms, which include: Mamaj Aviation Blog; Mamaj Aviation Television; and Mamaj Mentorship Academy (Convener of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Banga Spag

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chef Debby The wonders of our palm kernel cannot be over emphasised. It is used in different delicacies such as black soup of the Edo region, ofeakwu of the Igbos, banga from Delta, and banga jollof. In fact, I replace palm oil with banga in most soups that require palm oil. Then I started thinking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica