African Business Travel Association to host ‘Let’s talk hotels’ on May 20

The prospects and challenges facing hotels in post COVID – 19 era will form the basis of the next African Business Travel Association’s (ABTA) webinar slated to hold on May 20, with the theme: Let’s talk Hotels. The two hours virtual event, according to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, ‘‘will be discussing all things hotels, including top client pain points when booking, paying for and tracking hotel transactions, payment and billback developments, new trends in contracting and RFP processes, MICE trends, COVID- 19 updates and more.’’ She further stated that: ‘‘The hotel, accommodation and MICE sector has been one of those hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where is this sector now, what are the trends that clients need to be aware of, and have any positive changes come out of the COVID – 19 pandemic? ‘‘During this online event, we will be discussing a variety of hotel related topics including developments in hotel contracting and RFP processes, new conferencing norms, billbacks and payment trends and more. ‘‘This corporate travel industry forum will be open to all corporate travel professionals and will focus on travel trends, challenges and opportunities in South Africa.’’

