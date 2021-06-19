Travel & Tourism

African Business Travel Association’s webinar holds on June 24

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has scheduled its next travel buyers’ webinar on June 24, with focus on some important elements that will help travel buyers to future proof their business travel. According to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, various speakers have been lined up to speak on issues ranging from COVID-19 testing and vaccinations – Updates from the experts; the new POPI Act – Practical information on how this affects business travel; and travel insurance and risk management – Future-Proofing your travel.

