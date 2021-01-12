African carriers load factor contracts 76.7%

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said recovery in air passenger volumes stalled towards the end of the year, adding that industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs) fell by -70.3 per cent year-on-year in November – the same contraction as in the previous month.

According to the statistics compiled by IATA Economics using direct airline reporting complemented by estimates, including the use of FlightRadar24 data provided under license, African airlines’ traffic sank 76.7 per cent in November year-on-year.

According to IATA, the clearing house that represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic little changed from a 77.2 per cent drop in October, but recorded the best performance among the regions, just as capacity contracted 63.7 per cent while load factor fell 25.2 percentage points to 45.2 per cent.

Carriers based in Africa reported the most resilient outcome for another month, with international RPKs down 76.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to 77.2 per cent annual fall in October.

The performance according to IATA had been driven by smaller RPK declines on Africa-Middle East routes.

The poor performance was attributed to the resurgence of the virus and associated restrictions weighed on air travel recovery progress across many domestic and international markets.

IATA statistics cover international and domestic scheduled air traffic for IATA member and non-member airlines.

In 2019, total passenger traffic market shares by region of carriers in terms of RPK are Asia-Pacific 34.6 per cent, Europe 26.8 per cent, North America 22.3 per cent, Middle East 9.1 per cent, Latin America 5.1 per cent, and Africa 2.1 per cent.

