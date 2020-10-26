African Champions League: We still have work to do – Ahly’s Manager

…beat Wydad 3-1 in Cairo to reach final

Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane has urged his team not to get ahead of themselves as they move to within touching distance of a record-extending ninth CAF Champions League title.

Ahly secured a 3-1 (5-1 on aggregate) win over Wydad Casablanca on Friday evening to book a spot in the final next month, where they will face either compatriots Zamalek or Morocco’s Raja Casablanca.

The Red Devils are into the final for the first time since 2018 (when they lost to Esperance de Tunis) and chasing a first Champions League title since winning their eighth in 2013.

Mosimane believes his side can still make some improvements before the final in Cairo on November 6.

“We performed well in both home and away games against Wydad,” said the South African tactician, as quoted by KingFut.

“We played better in the first leg but we still haven’t reached the level I’m aspiring for, also our passing wasn’t on point.

“We still have a lot of work to do in the coming period. We’ll flip the page on the Wydad as we have a lot of work to do in preparation for the final.

“Al Ahly reached the final on several occasions in the last seven years but failed to win any. Hopefully, we’ll return with the title this time around,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...