African Child Day: NGO advocates inclusion of parenting practices in school curriculum

A non-governmental organisation, A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLI), has called for the inclusion of parenting practices in the school curriculum taught at tertiary levels of education to bridge the knowledge and skills gaps of young adults. The group said such young adults are the next set of parents, adding that parenting must be included to solve the nation’s challenges. In a statement to commemorate the occasion of the Day of the African Child (DAC), AMLI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Hanatu Enwemadu, said the school systems must review their policies to accommodate the concept of play, reduce unhealthy competition and promote social and positive psychological capitals from the early childhood to tertiary level of education. She described the theme of this year’s observance: “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy & Practice since 2013,” as apt. She recommended that psychological assessment and diagnosis of stress in children should be a critical indicator in the admission process into primary and secondary schools.”

 

