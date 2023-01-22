African Church youth eulogies Emmanuel’s giant strides, vow to support succession agenda

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Arising from its New Year solemn Assembly held Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the youths of the African Church has expressed immense gratitude to governor Udom Emmanuel for his unparalleled development of the state.

The message was contained in an address at the occasion presented by the Provincial Youth President, Prince Enobong Oku.

According to the president who spoke on behalf of the entire African Church Youth in the state: “I wish to use this opportunity to commend our dear governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his giant strides especially in the speedy completion of development projects across the state, even with limited resources at his disposal.

“It is worth mentioning here that the governor’s intervention effort saved our church facilities at Atan Offot and Atiku Abubakar from being submerged by flood, which was a recurring unfortunate incident, especially during rainy season. But the underground flood control project undertaken by the state governor has put an end to it. Our members can now attend church programmes no matter how it rains.”

The youths highlighted that the peace being enjoyed in the state is a product of sacrifice and hardwork of the governor through the help of God.

“In the previous administration, a member of the African Church was gruesomely murdered in church. It is against this backdrop that we unanimously state that the church does not want to go back to those dark days of politically motivated killings.

“Therefore, the youth of The African Church have resolved to support the succession plan of the governor for the peace we are enjoying to be sustained. The biggest blessing God has given to the church in Akwa Ibom is peace, and we will protect it by all means.”

The youths, who heartily acknowledged the various supports of the incumbent governor in uplifting the church, also extended their warm appreciation to the governor’s appointees from the church for their love and support to the youths.

“On this strength, the youth of the church at the local, diocesan and provincial levels across the state are gathered here today with the charge for all to go and mobilise support for Pst. Umo Eno and other PDP candidates.”

In his remarks, Pastor Eno assured all present that if elected in the forthcoming election, every local government area will experience tangible government presence within the first six months.

He noted that the calculated attempts at distracting him with frivolous litigations, coupled with the litany of endorsement by Akwa Ibom people had made him even more determined to win the election and serve the state with all his heart and righteous anger.

According to him, the administration of Governor Emmanuel came with the mantra of industrialization, and has successfully achieved on this agenda, adding that the next administration would focus on rural development and entrepreneurship.

Eno while urging the people to get their PVCs lauded the African Church and other churches for taking the bold step to support peace, righteousness and the ARISE Agenda, affirming that not only will they enjoy dividends of democracy but he would not disappoint the church and Akwa Ibom people as a whole.

