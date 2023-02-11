African countries boost South Africa tourism performance in 2022

South Africa Tourism recorded five million international arrivals in 2022, with tourists from African countries ahead of others in boosting this successful performance record which was recently disclosed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of South Africa Tourism, Themba Khumalo. According to Khumalo, the latest tourism performance numbers highlighted the critical contribution of tourism to the country’s economy. Cumulative arrivals for the January to November 2022 period increased by 151.9% to reach five million of arrivals over the same period in 2021. Arrivals in November 2022 were 565 758 arrivals.

African countries led the pack with a 126.1% increase in arrivals when compared with January to November 2021. The total number of arrivals from Europe in this period of 2022 was 778 222. Arrivals from the Americas increased by 227.0% and represented 285,446 arrivals. Over these eleven months, 2022 has performed better than 2021 but it is still not at the 2019 levels. On the domestic front, Khumalo said overnight trips from January to November 2022 reached 29.8 million trips, 139.4% over the same period in 2021. Holiday and MICE trips increased in share while trips for Visiting Friends and Relations (VFR) purposes fell in share.

Total domestic expenditure was R84.2 billion, a 172.4% increase over 2021, and was driven by holiday trips having accounted for 44.3% of total expenditure. Domestic day trips recorded a 173.0% increase or 160.6 million. Day trips spend also showed a phenomenal increase of 174.8% to reach 148.6 billion. “We remain optimistic for the year ahead both from a business events and leisure tourism perspective and we will continue to use our strategic platforms such as Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba in May to promote our country and in so doing contribute to business success and growth” said Khumalo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...