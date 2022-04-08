News

African countries luring firms from Nigeria –Industry Minister

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, has said that several African countries are mounting pressure on companies registered and operating in Nigeria to relocate to their countries. Adebayo, who yesterday led other agencies to appear before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to queries from the Auditor General for the Federation, said the government will do everything possible to ensure that such companies do not leave. According to him, the countries, including Ghana, have increased their capital allowances to companies and have already taken away lots of investment from Nigeria.

He said what is keeping some companies in the country today is the population. The minister said the government is looking to increase the level of new investments and sustain existing ones. Adebayo said: “Our duty is to support investment growth in Nigeria. It is public knowledge that getting these investments is increasingly becoming difficult today.” Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), said: “Nigeria is bleeding.

We are borrowing daily to finance our budget and the Minister of Finance has said the reason we are borrowing is that we are not collecting the revenue we are supposed to collect. “The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has issued some instruments, which earned companies tax breaks and tax holidays. But this scheme has been abused by the companies. “When some of these companies appeared before this committee, we noticed from their presentation elements of tax evasion. For example, China Harbour got a waiver of N5 billion to import nails and wire nets. In my village, we have a company that manufactures nails, but the cost of manufacturing nails locally is higher than those imported. So, how do we encourage local production? “The same company evaded some of the schemes of the government and they are seeking to have pioneer status. We also have a company that has been existing in Nigeria since 1979 and has never paid one kobo to the government. ALSCON has been in operation and has not paid a single kobo to government coffers. “There is a company that puts up a show and usurps the functions of NEPZA who are supposed to remit its operating surplus. But its licensees have undermined the agency. “Millions of dollars that are supposed to go into NEPZA’s coffers are going into private pockets. That is why we are trying to find out if there is a need to review existing laws because the Parliament will not allow the country to continue to bleed.”

 

Our Reporters

