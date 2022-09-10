African creatives need capacity building to thrive –Johnson

Organisers of the just concluded Africa Creative Market (ACM) have disclosed that the African creatives need capacity building to thrive in any given environment. This was made known by Bada Akintunde Johnson, Country Manager, Paramount Global in Nigeria (Owners of MTV Base) and organisers of the African Creative Market.

Johnson made this known while speaking on the intentions of ACM which was held recent in Lagos. “Great potential, great talent, very little structure. That assessment is hard to fault. We have too many talents, almost every Nigerian has one thing they can do excellently and if they were exposed to the right training and have the right structure as it exists in Europe and America.

‘‘We will be running the biggest countries close to them if not outshining them but there’s no point lamenting about it we’ve got to do something about it and ACM is one of the ways that we have decided to do something about it and we hope that it inspires other people to take a step too in their little way and let’s keep changing the narrative,” said Johnson. Speaking further, he noted that African creatives need the right network and access to funding as those are the core pillars of the African Creative Market.

