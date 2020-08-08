African destination holds strategic position for investors –Bailey

Africa continent with its vast and rich potentials that are still largely untapped has been described as strategically positioned to attract investors from all climes. This was made known by a renowned venture capital investor, R. Bailey, who is the chief executive officer of Borg Investment Bank, USA while speaking at a webinar conference organsied by Goge Africa’s founders – Isaac and Nneka Moses.

The second in the series of conferences themed: ‘Cross-Sectoral Collaboration for Tourism and Economic Development,’ attracted investors and stakeholders from 17 countries in Africa and the Diaspora, among others, with many of the participants expressing views on ways to explore the potentials of the continent for its growth and development. According to Bailey, who was the lead speaker at the event, Africa is a key territory on the global map and holds a strategic position for investors. This assertion is backed by the promises and riches of untapped minerals, massive human and capital resources inherent in the continent.

Bailey matched his words with a revelation that his company is taking the lead in investing in identified areas of interests in the continent. This, he said would be done either in partnership or wholly by the company even as he listed some of the areas of interest to include: Refining and mining of gold; Nollywood; transportation, banking, insurance, asset-based solutions and healthcare.

While acknowledging the huge wealth of resources that Nigeria possessed, the President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, however, lamented the inability of the country to attract the needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to its shore unlike some other African countries. She highlighted deficit in infrastructure, positive image, policies, institutional bottlenecks and security as some of the factors responsible for the drawback in Nigeria becoming a destination of first choice for both business and leisure tourists. Therefore, she called for urgent attention to be paid to these areas while tasking the government to place more emphasis on tourism economy instead of oil and gas driven economy.

Insisting that diversification of the economy, with tourism as the base, would bring about accelerated development and growth in infrastructure; such as road networks, liberalisation and reforms of the country’s visa process, and security. On his part, Brian n Ebden, a brand and strategy consultant, drew attention to the importance of branding and personal narratives, therefore, he called on the government and Nigerians to initiate a deliberate policy to brand Nigeria and change the stereotype narrative about the country. Also, he said it is pertinent to identify a unique selling proposition, which places Nigeria at advantage over other destinations. This he pointed out, would attract tourism traffic.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, speaking from government perspective, gave an insight into the operation of his government, saying that achieving the enviable position of tourism and investment destination requires the quasi-intervention of the government through the creation of an enabling environment for tourism development and seamless business operation.

This model, he said is what the Akwa Ibom government has recognised, leading to the development and implementation of proactive steps toward transforming the state from a public-service oriented economy to a private sector steered economy. According to him, these efforts have earned the state the enviable position of the second largest destination for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, boasting 18 viable industries; including the largest syringe producing company in Africa; creating employment for her populace and generating a higher Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state. Poised on achieving its tripartite aim of industrialisation, tourism and agriculture, Udoh said the state government has put in place a level-playing field for investors, enhanced security and critical infrastructure among others. Willing to partner with prospective investors, the state, Udoh said the state has also set in place critical infrastructure projects such as the Ibom Deep seaport, Ibom Air, world class medical facilities, standard hospitality facilities and an efficient road network.

He also revealed that the state is committed to key principles of transparency, integrity and accountability, the government is willing to embrace willing investors with an avalanche of incentives to aid operations. The Chief Executive Officer of 360Wise Media, USA., Robert Alexander, spoke also extensively on branding, placing emphasis on the use of the digital space and personal branding to sell the destination. “We are the brand, we are in the jet age right now not Flintstones,” Alexander, while urging the responsibility for the branding on the people and not the government has advocated by others.

“The government has nothing to do about rebranding,” he said, insisting that the best way of marketing and branding the continent to stimulate tourism traffic, is for the communication efforts to emanate from where the most travel would be coming from. While making it known that the poor fate of African is unfortunate, however, the President of USA – Africa Chamber of Commerce, Sir Joe Madu, said it is not enough to continue to bemoan this fate, but to take actions to change it, insisting that it can be upturned by the combination of the right actions and policies mix.

He called on everyone to identify and define their value proposition, goal, differential and competitive advantage. Leveraging on these, he said, would bring about capacity-building in socially responsible projects in such areas as healthcare, religious and tourism.

