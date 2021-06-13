African Discovery Foundation adopts two Athletes

The Adopt an Athlete Initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the administration of Sunday Dare has been given a big boost by the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation which adopted two Olympics- bound athletes. Patience Okon-George and Elizabeth Ahanacho were both adopted by the Foundation on Thursday during an impressive ceremony at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the Adopt an Athletes initiative came to be 18 months ago after some research on what the major challenges of Nigerian Athletes have been over the years; lack of welfare and lack of support.

Since the Government cannot provide all the resources, there is a need for a template that will bring about the collaboration between the private sector and the government by creating a pathway for direct funding for Nigerian Athletes.

The African Children Talent Discovery Foundation led by Engineer Noah Dallaji decided to adopt Okon-George in Athletics and Elizabeth Anyanacho In Taekwondo to the tune of $10,000 each to boost their Olympics preparations.

“The Ministry is going to use the Chairman of the Foundation Engineer Noah Dallaji as a sign post for several other Nigerians who have the capacity and resources to lift a hand in support of Nigerian Athletes not just as we go to the Olympics, but more importantly because it is the way forward for sports development,” the minister said. “Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that slowed down the world as well as the rhythm with which the Adopt

An Athlete Initiative kick started, I am glad that it has picked up again and as we speak, we had about 14 athletes adopted and with another two making 16 in a timely fashion is a big boost not just to our Athletes but to Nigerian sports development and the entirety of the sports community.

“For the first time we are having Nigerians step forward to invest in our talents and support them to attain podium performances. “Therefore, I thank the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) for this vision, for me it is brilliant and we hope to have a long lasting relationship with the Foundation.”

In his response, the chairman of ACTDF, Engineer Noah Dallaji said they always adopt on merit.

He added that he met Okon- George for the first time on the day of adoption, as he revealed that they are trying to incorporate the young people in every country which makes them channel their energies into positive things which in turn makes the nation at large proud.

Okon-George expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister and the Foundation for birthing the initiative, while making a commitment to keep the Nation’s flag flying for podium performances.

