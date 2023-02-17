African dishes aid my speed, says Dortmund’s Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund goal scorer against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday, Karim Adeyemi, has linked his speed to eating a lot of African dishes especially Nigeria’s Fufu. After picking up the ball from inside his own half following a Chelsea corner, Adeyemi knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net. Speaking after the game with CBSSportGolazo, the Oyo prince said he has good genetics from his dad, who is from Oyo town in Oyo State. When asked if he is the fastest player in the German Bundesliga, Adeyemi said he was not sure but if there was anything he is good at, it has to be his pace. “I eat a lot of African foods,” he said. “I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult.

“It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good. “I don’t know (the fastest). But it’s one thing I can do good but the other players can also do other stuff better.” While heaping praises on the 21-year-old, Dortmund captain, Jude Bellingham, told German TV that when the player is in his element, it is difficult for any player to stop him. He added: “Not many players can really stop him, he had a tough time coming here at the start – finding his feet – but now he’s flying.”

