Sports

African dishes aid my speed, says Dortmund’s Adeyemi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Borussia Dortmund goal scorer against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday, Karim Adeyemi, has linked his speed to eating a lot of African dishes especially Nigeria’s Fufu. After picking up the ball from inside his own half following a Chelsea corner, Adeyemi knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net. Speaking after the game with CBSSportGolazo, the Oyo prince said he has good genetics from his dad, who is from Oyo town in Oyo State. When asked if he is the fastest player in the German Bundesliga, Adeyemi said he was not sure but if there was anything he is good at, it has to be his pace. “I eat a lot of African foods,” he said. “I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult.

“It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good. “I don’t know (the fastest). But it’s one thing I can do good but the other players can also do other stuff better.” While heaping praises on the 21-year-old, Dortmund captain, Jude Bellingham, told German TV that when the player is in his element, it is difficult for any player to stop him. He added: “Not many players can really stop him, he had a tough time coming here at the start – finding his feet – but now he’s flying.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Izugbokwe hails standard of members at Luik Tennis tourneywhich

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club, Uzonna Izugbokwe, has expressed his satisfaction on the performance of members of the club at the recently concluded 4th annual Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Member Tennis League. Speaking with our correspondent, Izugbokwe revealed that the members have shown that they are one big […]
Sports

Gumel mourns Aderinokun’s deather

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Engineer Habul Ahmed Gumel, Nigeria Olympic Committee President, has reacted to the demise of Otunba Eddie Aderinokun as he condoles his family for the great loss. Otunba Aderinokun was an astute sports administrator and a journalist per excellence. Otunba, a former President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation did his best for the development of the game before […]
Sports

Rivers Ministry, Ottasolo FC partner for football devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said the state is ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and development of sports in the state.   Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Gabriel Davids, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica