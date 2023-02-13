‘African economies remain upbeat despite multiple shocks’

African economies remain resilient despite experiencing multiple shocks, with 53 out of 54 African countries seen maintaining positive growth and a stable outlook for the 2023/24 period, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected. Prof. Kevin Urama, Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management at the bank, said that with Africa’s abundant natural capital, massive youthful population and its growing economy, there is a huge opportunity for low-income economies to rebound after shocks such as Covid-19. Urama spoke at the launch of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Macroeconomic Developments and Prospects in Low-

Income Countries – 2022 Report in Abidjan recently. “The beautiful news is that Africa’s five fastest-growing economies are set to re-join the ten fastest- growing economies around the world in the coming years,” he said. He said many low-income countries were in Africa and noted that the IMF report comes at an opportune time, especially as most of these economies are grappling with complex domestic and external economic shocks.

“These shocks are threatening the recovery and momentum we have seen from countries trying to make a comeback after the ravaging effects of Covid-19 and also what Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating in the global economy,” Urama said. He explained that the overlapping shocks were disrupting Africa’s and global supply chains and fuelling widespread energy and food price inflation. The prevailing global financial conditions, domestic debt service costs and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are all creating significant headwinds that African countries must navigate. Inflation is accelerating rapidly, with food and commodity prices continuing to rise, heightening food insecurity and raising the risk of social unrest in low-income countries, including in Africa.

