African exceptional choreography Dancers

A dancer is a person who dances professionally in front of everyone. Dance is an art and a way of communication and expression, and it is also said to be a passion and source of joy. These days most of the people’s profession has become dancers as they are immensely talented, but somehow their talent becomes hidden because of their personal reasons.

There are people who take dancing as a hobby while some of the people take it as source of income and a way to make a living. These days dancing has turned into a full-time career.

Just like music, dance is a crucial part of culture. People use it as a way of showcasing their culture too and on a yearly basis there are people who get named as a legend in dancing.

Africa has had exceptional Dancer like Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, also known as kaffy, is a Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Reis Fernando an Angolan dancer and choreographer, Aaron Norbert, born in Cameroon, but currently resides in the Netherlands, is a dancer and choreographer of afro beats etc but

Van Calebs who is a Ghanian sessional Dancer; whose Contempory cultural and ballet dance styles is still the best around the globe.

From sources started his journey as a classical dancer and joined the Ghanian Ballet Theatre.

Born in Ghana, Van became a professional dancer and entered the entertainment industry as founder of ghanaian dance studio. he recently choreographed for Sarkodie in his popular video, as well as Wiyaala, and has done music videos for Samini Sherifa gunu etc

According to source from AfrikPage which is the First bilingual Media house in Ghana said He created ‘The Dance fame ‘ a dance convention aimed at training and mentoring professional dancers as well as promoting cultural exchange within the Ghana dance industry.

He is One choreographer who has changed the way dance itself is perceived in Ghana. He is also the first to introduce styles like jazz and contemporary african cultural chorography forms, van rapidly went on to become the most sought after choreographer in Ghana after his base dance that is currently been used as monumental picture pieces at museums in Ghana.

He is a contempory choreographer, seeking to use dance to go beyond himself. Van is also the first Contempory cultural choreographer to take advantages of the technological advances to create visual effects in Ghana.

He is one of those who understood how to invent a technique and style so clearly the we still talk about the “Graham technique” today.

He has performed in front of celebrities like actor Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, ‘One corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa, Chief One, Jah Phinga and a host of top Togolese artists and entertainers.

Van Calebs has once team up with the respective associations and relevant stakeholders to hold weightlifters and bodybuilders competitions in all sixteen regions of his country.

He has also received several awards including a humanitarian award for tackling streetism among young girls and helping aged women and windows

Looking at how he conveyed his passion, pain, and anger with the body and dance moves; you’ll surely have a tear in your eyes.

