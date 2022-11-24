African Exchanges Linkage Project goes live on cross-border trading

The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP), has gone live on integrating the African capital markets by facilitating cross-border trading and free movement of investments in the continent through the AELP Link platform. The go-live happened when the platform was officially switched on at 0000 UTC.

The interconnectivity platform enables the trading of exchange-listed securities across seven participating securities exchanges. The AELP, a flagship project of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), is aimed at facilitating cross-border trading among seven participating Exchanges and select broker firms.

The AELP Phase 1 is funded by a grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund managed by the African Development Bank. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President, ASEA, said: ‘’The go-live today of the AELP Link is a great milestone towards achieving ASEA’s mission to engage African capital market ecosystems in order to foster capital mobilisation, promote sustainability, and enhance financial inclusion for the benefit of Africa’s economic development. “Trading infrastructure harmonisation through the Link is expected to ease existing trading processes and potentially reduce the cost of trading across African capital markets.

I therefore congratulate all the participating exchanges and the respective brokers for being front-runners in this great pan-African integration initiative.’’ The seven Exchanges participating in Phase 1 of the AELP are: Bourse Regionale des Valeurs Mobilieres (BRVM), Bourse de Casablanca, The Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM). In July 2021, ASEA signed a contract with DirectFN Ltd for the design and implementation of the AELP Link trading system in the seven markets. The Link which is hosted on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has been designed to integrate with exchange and broker trading systems, and is available in English, French and Arabic. It aggregates live market data from the Exchanges and enables brokers to access information and see the market depth and liquidity of the foreign market of interest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...