African football stars on centre stage

The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest football tournament on the continent. It is Africa’s version of the FIFA World Cup and so it is by all means a big avenue for individual players, the federations and the countries to make a statement which will boost their image for sponsorship / branding, better revenue, development and of course bragging rights. Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan started the journey in 1957 in Sudan but between then and now so many changes have been made to make the competition bigger and better.

The earlier editions were staged like international friendlies of sorts but as many other countries attained independence, the number of participating countries increased and the awareness grew. Today, the Africa Cup of Nations is attracting global attention because many talented players on the continent who ply their trades abroad will have to excuse their respective clubs to be part of the continental showpiece which runs for about one month. One can easily recall some notable players who have made this competition tick in the past.

In the 1960s, Ghana’s Osei Kofi and Laurent Pokou of Cote d’Ivoire were the star players. They emerged top scorers for the 1968 and 1970 editions. Pokou will always be remembered for scoring five goals in a single match against Ethiopia in the 1970 AFCON. The 80s and 90s also produced great players on the continent.

Egypt’s Hassan Shehata was a standout player for his country and he later added more feathers to his AFCON glory by leading the Pharaohs to win the title three times. Other stars at the time included Rabah Madjer, Segun Odegbami, Lakhdar Belloumi, Stephen Keshi, Theophile Abega, Roger Milla, Thomas Nkono, Rashidi Yekini, Abedi Pele, Kalusha Bwalya, Jean Bocande and George Weah. Notable recent legends of the competition are Samuel Eto’o, Mohammed Aboutrika, Austin Okocha, Patrick Mboma, Didier Drogba and Hosam Hassan. The list is endless. The 33rd edition of the competition starts on January 9 in Yaounde, Cameroon and some notable stars are missing out while some are battle ready to be counted. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech was excluded by Morocco after falling out with the team handlers. Ajax midfielder, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sevilla forward, Youssef En-Neysri, were also excluded from the Atlas Lions squad.

The Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire will also file out without Gervinho and Sylvain Gbohoud just as Senegal excluded Krepin Diata from its final list. Nigeria has its share as injury knocked out Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdulahi and Victor Osimhen while Emmanuel Dennis was not released by his club, Watford. However, Mohamed Salah will be on parade for Egypt, Sadio Mane for Senegal, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will be on parade for Gabon, Wilfred Ndidi will be on duty for Nigeria, Edouard Mendy will be in goal for Senegal just as Thomas Partey will file out for Ghana. The stars are not as notable as before. Salah and Mane are the obvious ones.

There are many fireworks expected in the first round starting from January 10 when Morocco and Ghana will clash and that will be followed by Nigeria and Egypt clash in Garoua just one day after. The Group E tie between Cote d’Ivoire and Algeria slated for January 20 is also mouth-watering in the prelims. As we celebrate football on the continent in which the champions will go home with a cash prize of $4,500, 1st and 2nd runners up will win $2,500, it is important for the chieftains of the Confederation of Africa Football to evaluate the timing of the competition. The club vs country row denied some players the chance of making it to AFCON in Cameroon and this cannot continue like this. The issue of weather should not be over-emphasized because with civilization, the best facilities should be in stadia across the continent. Defending champions, Algeria, are yet to lose a match in 39 competitive games and this makes the Desert Warriors one of the top favourites just as one will also look at Egypt as another top favourite with Muhammed Salah and Senegal as well with Sadio Mane. Super Eagles are plagued with many especially injuries which ruled out Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Shehu Abdulahi. The change in technical crew and other administrative matters are on the cards. Interim coach Austin Eguavoen will have to set up another defence line and another attack line. To get results expected at AFCON, Eagles must double efforts to raise their standard from the average level it is currently. AFCON has placed the continent in global focus, so the players and teams should rise to the challenge in Cameroon to give Africa a good image in the round leather game.

