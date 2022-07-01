Sports

African Footballer of the Year: CAF shuns Osimhen, names Simon in 30-man list

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comments Off on African Footballer of the Year: CAF shuns Osimhen, names Simon in 30-man list

Despite scintillating performances for his Serie A side Napoli and Super Eagles, striker Victor Osimhen was not listed by the Confederation of African Football for the 2022 African Footballer of the Year. The continental football body released a 30-players list for the award and only Moses Simon made the list as CAF overlooked Nigerian players. Osimhen scored 18 goals in just 32 appearances for Napoli and he’s now the leading scorer in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying series with five goals in just two games.

Osimhen was clearly omitted largely due to his non-appearance at the last African Cup of Nations where Simon shone before Nigeria crashed out in the round of 16. Simon also won the Coupe de France with his club this past season, which qualifies them for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Bayern Munich is widely favoured to be named Africa’s best player of the year. Former Golden Eaglets star Akinwunmi, who now features for Danish champions FC Copenhagen, was the other Nigeria star nominated of the CAF Young Player of the Year Award.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Controversy trails ‘death’ of 6 year old girl

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

My daughter not dead, let me see her remains –Mother She is dead and buried –Father We will investigate –Police   A 36 years old woman, Mrs Adebori Oladunni, who allegedly lost her six-year old daughter in controversial circumstances has insisted that the girl is not dead but missing and would soon emerge from where […]
Sports

Serie A: Abraham brace as Roma warm up for final with win

Posted on Author Reporter

    English striker Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma defeated Torino 3-0 in their final Serie A game of the season in a perfect morale boost ahead of next week’s UEFA Conference League final. The victory also allowed Jose Mourinho’s team to claim sixth place in the table and make sure of a spot […]
Sports

Premier League changes offside guidance after outcry at Silva’s goal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League referees have been given another round of guidance on how to interpret one of football’s most controversial laws, following an outcry over a player winning the ball while apparently offside. Changes are to be made following the buildup to Bernardo Silva’s opening goal for Manchester City against Aston Villa last week. The alterations again bring […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica