African Footballer of the Year: CAF shuns Osimhen, names Simon in 30-man list

Despite scintillating performances for his Serie A side Napoli and Super Eagles, striker Victor Osimhen was not listed by the Confederation of African Football for the 2022 African Footballer of the Year. The continental football body released a 30-players list for the award and only Moses Simon made the list as CAF overlooked Nigerian players. Osimhen scored 18 goals in just 32 appearances for Napoli and he’s now the leading scorer in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying series with five goals in just two games.

Osimhen was clearly omitted largely due to his non-appearance at the last African Cup of Nations where Simon shone before Nigeria crashed out in the round of 16. Simon also won the Coupe de France with his club this past season, which qualifies them for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Bayern Munich is widely favoured to be named Africa’s best player of the year. Former Golden Eaglets star Akinwunmi, who now features for Danish champions FC Copenhagen, was the other Nigeria star nominated of the CAF Young Player of the Year Award.

