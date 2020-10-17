African Heritage International Festival 2021 set for Birmingham

The staging of the first edition of Africa Heritage International Festival in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in August 20201, has been announced by the organisers of the event. The festival will be a three-day international cultural splash to celebrate African culture. It will also be used as a platform to attract sustainable investment and development to Africa.

Participants will be drawn from Africa countries and the Diaspora. Speaking on the festival, the head of the project, Emmanuel Akapo, said the festival will be an African event but with international collaboration with people from all over the world.

“It is an African global social enterprise to promote the African culture and black heritage in the Diaspora. AHIF is an international movement that promotes, preserves, and supports the African culture and people, with the aim of attracting sustainable development to Africa,” said Akapo, a musicologist, who is noted for the discovery and nurturing of young African talents in the entertainment space, further said that the events planned around the festival will connect people of African descend and friends of Africa from around the world to celebrate the beauty and the emerging future of Africa.

“The three days festival will feature three major events, namely: the Africa Forward Conference, Africa Heritage International Awards (Bantoo Awards) and an open-air international African Heritage Festival. “Africa Forward Conference will assemble stakeholders and thought-leaders from around the globe to share ideas and innovations about building the Africa of our dream in front of a globally selected audience. Speakers and panelists will include renowned heads of government and governmental agencies, civil societies in the Diaspora, key policymakers from African countries, African country ambassadors to the UK, African Union (AU) delegates, young African thought-leaders, successful African entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers.

“The conference hopes to host a minimum of 1, 000 participants, comprising individuals, corporate representatives and media organizations from across the globe. “Bantoo Awards is an award and gala night organised to honour Africans who are significantly contributing to development in Africa and promoting the African course on the international scene.

While the concluding event, he said will be an open-air festival celebrating the rich African culture and arts, highlighting performances from renowned African troupes, arts and culture, food and drink exhibitions, with parades, and networking among others.

