African International Music Festival 2022 begins December 2

The stage is now set for this year’s edition of African International Music (AIM) Festival, which is billed to hold at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Oniru, Lagos, with the opening ceremony slated for Friday December 2. A pet project of the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, AIM festival is dedicated to showcasing the best of African music talents and creating a platform for the converge of ceatives in different aspect of the entertainment business. Speaking on this year’s edition, the management of La Campagne noted that the festival has been expanded to accommodate fashion, cuisine, artistic performance and other forms of entertainment for the benefit of the audience.

It also noted that the all embracing festival will feature a number of A- listed artistes alongside aspiring music artistes from the 55 countries of Africa, stressing that as an African oriented event, it is dedicated to promoting African sound and sights to the world. It further noted that the festival will be more colourful, creative and fun filled as it is taking place on the beach and not the resort, which has been it traditional home in since its inceptions. One of the improvements this year is the use of a digitalised stage for performances by the artistes.

Speaking further the management noted that; ‘‘Africa International Music (AIM) Festival is an annual event where fashion, food and music from 54 African countries are displayed all week long for the rest of the worli8d as well as for Africans in Disapora to enjoy. ‘‘AIM Festival, which is the true spirit of the African international music festival, is to showcase the best of African expression.

‘‘This is not only limited to music and fashion but rather other forms of expressions and tools through which our cultural heritage is expressed such as art and craft, food and drink and other life style products and services.’’ It called on all products and services providers to use the platform offered by the festival to showcase themselves to the world, stating that; ‘‘To accommodate this, the AIM Festival will offer exhibitors and vendors’ stand to interested members of the public to showcase their products and services in a bid to promote commerce within the African people.’’ African Fashion Show will open the floodgate to the two days of entertainment, as the management noted that; ‘‘The AIM Festival African Fashion Show will commence on Friday December 2.

The show will feature a runway featuring between 20 and 25 African fashion designers from different African countries. Each designer will have an opportunity to showcase between 10 and15 of their most creative fashion pieces to the audience.’’ Some of the A-list artistes that will play their trade on the digitised stage on December 3 include; Teni, Brymo, Ara and Sammylee, alongside Atunda Entertainment artistes and music crew.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...