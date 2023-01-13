African investor, SUNU Group Chairman, dies at 81

SUNU Group Management has announced the demise of the Founder and President of SUNU Group, Mr. Pathé DIONE. He passed away on Thursday January 12, at the age of 81 years. Mr. DIONE was an investor and eminent actor in the financial services sector, who devoted his entire life to contributing to the development of Africa by Africans and for Africans.

A statement by SUNU Group Management read: “SUNU Group Management announces with deep sadness, the demise of Mr. Pathé DIONE, Founder and President of SUNU Group. He passed away on Thursday Janu- ary 12, at the age of 81 years. “Mr. DIONE was an eminent actor in the financial services sector, who devoted his entire life to contributing to the development of Africa by Africans and for Africans.

By creating the SUNU Group in 1998, he advocated for 24 years the values of respect, probity and excellence that underpin the identity of the SUNU Group and then entrusted the reins to the Managing Director and the two Deputy Managing Directors.

“Born on December 29, 1941 in Dakar, Senegal, of French- Senegalese nationality, Mr. Pathé DIONE is the President and CEO, Founder of the SUNU Group. With a turnover of 234 billion FCFA (357 million euros) at the end of 2021 and more than 567 billion FCFA (865 million euros) in assets under management, the SUNU Group is the leading Life insurer in the CIMA zone (Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets). “With some 30 companies, including a bank, a microfinance company, and a health management company, the SUNU Group is present in 17 French- and English-speaking sub-Saharan African countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Togo.

“Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, thousands of collaborators, state leaders and authorities, partners and directors of organisations, associations, and companies in the financial sector in Africa and loyal clients. The program of the funeral will be announced later,” it stated. It further read: “He has a Master’s degree in Mathematics in Paris – 1966; Graduated from ENASS – Administration section in Paris – 1974; DEA (post-graduate diploma) in Politics and Monetary Economics, Paris II – 1977; Graduate of the Centre des Hautes Etudes d’Assurances in Paris – 1979; Doctorate in Economic Sciences, Paris Panthéon- Sorbone – 1980; Training in General Management from CEDEP / INSEAD – 1992.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...