African leaders commend progress on infrastructure devt

African leaders have urged development finance institutions and international partners to increase support and funding for infrastructure project preparation initiatives, including providing more grant resources to the NEPADInfrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF) hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB). In a communiqué released after the close of the Second Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, African Presidents also called for technical and financial partners to support the mobilisation of resources needed to make infra-structure projects more bankable. There was also consensus on the need for stronger national and regional risk mitigation systems to attract greater private investment. The African Union and the government of Senegal brought together a range of actors at the Summit to rally support and financing for 69 priority water, information and communication technology, energy and transport projects worth $160 billion. These projects are under the second phase of the pan-African Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP2) initiative which runs from 2021 to 2030.
Related Articles
AfDB, West African Monetary Union Capital Markets, partner for regional devt
African Development Bank and the West African Monetary Union’s Capital Markets Authority (AMF-UMOA) have signed a grant agreement for $750,000 to implement the second phase of the Regional Financial Market Development Support Project (PADMAFIR 2). PADMAFIR 2 will enable the AMF-UMOA to develop a financial code for the region. It will also promote the deepening […]
N/Assembly to support SEC with enabling laws
The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and other Institutions has assured the Securities and Exchange Commission of its readiness to provide support by way of enabling laws to support the growth of the capital market. The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, while speaking during a meeting with the new management […]
Spending on Visa crypto cards hits $1bn in H1
Visa Inc announced on Wednesday its customers spent more than $1 billion on its crypto-linked cards in the first half of this year, Reuters reported yesterday. The news agency reported the company as saying that it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies at […]
