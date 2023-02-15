African leaders commend progress on infrastructure devt

African leaders have urged development finance institutions and international partners to increase support and funding for infrastructure project preparation initiatives, including providing more grant resources to the NEPADInfrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF) hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB). In a communiqué released after the close of the Second Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, African Presidents also called for technical and financial partners to support the mobilisation of resources needed to make infra-structure projects more bankable. There was also consensus on the need for stronger national and regional risk mitigation systems to attract greater private investment. The African Union and the government of Senegal brought together a range of actors at the Summit to rally support and financing for 69 priority water, information and communication technology, energy and transport projects worth $160 billion. These projects are under the second phase of the pan-African Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP2) initiative which runs from 2021 to 2030.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...