African leaders extol Buhari's leadership virtues

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Some African leaders yesterday extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari. The leaders, who attended the launch of the French version of the book, entitled; Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria, in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic, shared glowing testimonies on the leadership qualities of Buhari.

According to a release issued by Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Head of the Transition Military Council and President of Chad, and former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, gave speeches at the launch of Buhari’s biography authored by John Paden, a Professor of International Studies at George Mason University, Northern Virginia, United States.

The event took place at the margins of the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification, as well as the Extraordinary Session on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), during the week. Speaking at the launch, the President of Niger described Buhari as, ‘‘an austere man, uncompromising, humble man, an ardent patriot and a committed democrat. ‘‘Professor John Paden, you were well inspired to have chosen to write about the life and work of an exceptional man. I commend your work for being comprehensive, objective, and for shedding new light on the personality of the patriot, the courageous military man, and the conscientious politician that is President Muhammadu Buhari. ‘‘Nigeria is Niger’s main trading partner. It is therefore normal for any Nigerien politician to follow the evolution of political life in Nigeria. That is why I have closely followed Muhammadu Buhari’s political struggles, especially his participation in the presidential elections from 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015″.

Bazoum disclosed that the fight against Boko Haram being waged together with Nigeria and other neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad Basin, has allowed him to discover the strategist and statesman in Buhari, who is determined to ensure peace for his country and the sub-region.’ ‘‘His fight against corruption and for good governance has earned him the esteem of all. It is a pleasure to work with a man of conviction like him.”

 

