African lifestyle hospitality: An ignored opportunity?

Background

Ronald Stilting is an experienced hospitality manager from the Netherlands, graduate from the renowned Hotel Management school Maastricht, Hotel General Manager of the Year 2019 in Nigeria and active in Africa since 1998. His rich portfolio in Africa include: Nine pre-openings and turnaround projects, he developed a unique African lifestyle hospitality concept under Zebra Hospitalit, where the African identity is combined with the latest trends and technology. Guest Experience is increasingly a key driver for the long-term success and profitability of a hospitality project.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic “Staycation” boomed. It meant staying in your hometown (as travelling was restricted) and enjoying a “local vacation” in a special atmosphere and a great experience and it has brought revenue to many hotels and resorts that previously heavily relied on foreign travellers. But this will only work if you are different and offer a good and special experience.

Numerous hotels provide a “place to sleep” but they are interchangeable and -in the end- only compete by price and cannot be competitive in the ever increasing market that is looking for an experience. Many hotel owners don’t realise there are no winners in a race to the bottom when they start competing by price (=reducing). Instead it is far more profitable to refocus and create a better guest experience that may evolve into a “brand” strong enough to be competitive. Most guests, including the business and certainly the leisure segment want an accommodation that ensures them a “good time” – a great guest experience. Other recent trends (Opportunities!) are: “BLeisure” a combination of business and leisure stay or remote workers who prefer to stay in a relaxing and inspiring environment to be more creative and productive. A hotel or resort that is bland and boring cannot compete in these segments. Hospitality should have a strong identity, a special “vibe” that makes the experience memorable (don’t forget “Instagrammable”).

Lifestyle Hospitality can play a major role in meeting this demand and it is the fastest growing segment worldwide. This has been widely ignored by thousands of independent hotel owners/investors in Africa but also by the major brands who are increasingly filling the “blank spots” on the map with more generic cookie-cutter hotels.

These have an uninspired African twist or luxurious design that does not relate to the destination but is supposed to resonate with the clientele that just wants luxury (“Dubai-style”). Some large groups have lifestyle brands in their portfolio but tend to launch their main brands in Africa as these are easier to sell to the owners/investors, who are often Baby Boomers with other requirements for a hotel than the younger generations.

The fact that younger generations have other preferences like authenticity and look for a place to “chill and mingle” is widely ignored. Independent hotels are often a building of basic design and interior design and all other components are an “after-thought”. Some African brands, such as ONOMO, Latitude Hotels and Social House, show that African lifestyle hospitality outperforms the large brands considerably. Foreign visitors appreciate the African atmosphere, ideally a blend of traditional and contemporary, and the local guests are proud of their culture and heritage.

Especially the younger generations who show great interest in their African identity that is expressed in creative art, music amd others. The African identity gives a great opportunity to connect to the local population who do not live in the hotel but may accept it as a place where their culture is being cherished, thus opening up the local market. This should also play a role in the food and beverage offerings, that enable foreign guests to try the local cuisine while the local guests enjoy their traditional meals (possible in a refined or adapted version and presentation) in a special atmosphere. But food and beverage should also include a wide variety of other influences and cuisines to cater for different tastes and show an “open mind”.

There is no doubt that the basics need to be done right in order to be successful but it is the guest experience that will make you competitive and long-term successful. I am sure there are self-confident African entrepreneurs and investors out there who are willing to invest in hospitality to make a statement and a good ROI but they are yet deterred by the fact that many independent hotels are struggling and hospitality seems not an easy trade. But it is possible to create excellent African lifestyle hospitality and be successful. I had the opportunity to manage a hotel for the Latitude Hotels Group that include a strong African identity and is lifestyle focused and the brand outperforms the competition (including the large brands) considerably. I am available to support you to make your current property more successful or help you with the development of your new property. Don’t wait until it’s too late but include this philosophy from the conceptual phase.

*Ronald Stilting, is of Zebra Hospitality

