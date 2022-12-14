Business

‘African nations should allocate more funds to fight climate change’

The chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Agency for Microfinance, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, has urged African nations to do more to fund climate change mitigation even as they wait for developed countries to fulfil their pledges on funding. Speaking at the fourth edition of the Kusi Ideas Festival in Kenya, which brings together environment champions, he promised to spearhead responsible stewardship of the environment and promote research to address environmental degradation and climate change. Prince Rahim also promised that the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) targets to have zero net emissions by 2030.

This, he said, would help restore the natural environment, whose degradation has been occasioned by greenhouse gas emissions. “The continent has, in recent times, seen a multitude of natural disasters due to climate change, including floods, locust infestations, water scarcity, and food shortages,” he added. “Currently, some 40 million people in the Horn of Africa are facing famine as a result of the drought, which is robbing Africa, whose strength has always been her people and their resilience, of her most valuable resource,” said Prince Rahim. Continuing, he said:

“Today, you will hear how temperatures in Africa are rising — and are set to rise faster than the global average during the 21st century. “You will also hear that, while Africa has contributed negligibly to the changing climate; being responsible for only two to three percent of global emissions, it stands out disproportionately as the most vulnerable continent in the world to climate change — a vulnerability exacerbated by the continent’s prevailing low levels of socioeconomic growth.”

 

