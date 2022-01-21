News

African needs int’l partnership to tackle terrorism, climate change – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that African required international partnership to tackle the challenges of terrorism and climate change.

Osinbajo said this Friday in a Special Address delivered at the virtual edition of the 2022 World Economic Forum featuring leaders from across the world.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was chosen to deliver one of the 12 Special Addresses at this year’s event where about 25 Heads of State and Government featured generally at the virtual forum since Monday.

Osinbajo listed some of the progress on the African continent to include the recovery from the global pandemic, economic growth by 3.7% last year and a projected 3.8% growth in 2022.

He also noted that there is now in place an African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to fast-track economic transformation just as the continent is making giant strides in agriculture, manufacturing and digital technology. He added that in Nigeria for instance, six unicorns have emerged in the past six years.

Osinbajo, who spoke on a wide range of issues, noted that it was time for the international community to “walk the talk” by meeting its commitments towards advancing growth in developing economies, especially climate changes obligations.

 

Our Reporters

