Arts & Entertainments

African Praise Experience returns, featuring Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, others

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The African Praise Experience (TAPE) , organised by The Metropolitan of All House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, returns today after it was halted in 2020 due to the emergence of COVID-19. This year’s edition and its Overflow, featuring award winning indigenous gospel artistes is scheduled to hold at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos, a statement from the organizers indicated. Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Dunsin Oyekan, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Eno Michael, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir and others will be ministering at the free to participate programme. Gracing the TAPE platform for the first time will be PITA, Moses Bliss, Folabi Nuel, Judikay, Fortune Ebel and Mr. M & Revelation, the organizers also made known.

The organizers while encouraging individuals to participate stated in part: The House On The Rock (HOTR) is delighted to announce the long-awaited return of the acclaimed praise concert, The African Praise Experience (TAPE). “This quintessential sound of the summer is back with an overflow! Convened and hosted by The Metropolitan of All House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, TAPE is set to deliver a night of stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes.”

The event, “which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to welcome people of every tribe, creed and class for this must-attend night of exhilarating praise and passionate worship to the one who deserves all the glory for the great things He has done for us. “It will also feature fervent prayer for all attendees and for Nigeria at this critical stage of our nationhood.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mother dating her 19-year-old son: I want him for life

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Californian mother, Theresa Woods who has been dating her 19-year-old son, Carlos Woods, has spoken up about the backlashes she has been facing after making her situation public. Giving an account of the blooming affair between herself and her son in a video that was shared on Thursday and has since gone viral on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lessons I learnt from my first marriage – Zaaki Azzay

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Hip-hop music exponent, songwriter, music producer and TV presenter, Zaaki Azzay, talks about career and Nigerian music industry, COVID-19 pandemic, marriage and sundry issues, in this chat with TONY OKUYEME Last year, after two years break, you released a new song titled ‘Notice’. Why did it take so long to come out with another song? […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Lion and the Jewel goes on stage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Live Theatre Lagos is set to present another Wole Soyinka masterpiece, ‘The Lion and The Jewel’. Directed by Kelvinamry Ndukwe and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba, the performance would hold at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos. The Lion and the Jewel is a comedy set in the small […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica