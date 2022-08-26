African Praise Experience returns, featuring Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, others

The African Praise Experience (TAPE) , organised by The Metropolitan of All House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, returns today after it was halted in 2020 due to the emergence of COVID-19. This year’s edition and its Overflow, featuring award winning indigenous gospel artistes is scheduled to hold at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos, a statement from the organizers indicated. Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Dunsin Oyekan, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Eno Michael, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir and others will be ministering at the free to participate programme. Gracing the TAPE platform for the first time will be PITA, Moses Bliss, Folabi Nuel, Judikay, Fortune Ebel and Mr. M & Revelation, the organizers also made known.

The organizers while encouraging individuals to participate stated in part: The House On The Rock (HOTR) is delighted to announce the long-awaited return of the acclaimed praise concert, The African Praise Experience (TAPE). “This quintessential sound of the summer is back with an overflow! Convened and hosted by The Metropolitan of All House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, TAPE is set to deliver a night of stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes.”

The event, “which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to welcome people of every tribe, creed and class for this must-attend night of exhilarating praise and passionate worship to the one who deserves all the glory for the great things He has done for us. “It will also feature fervent prayer for all attendees and for Nigeria at this critical stage of our nationhood.”

