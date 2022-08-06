Arts & Entertainments

African Queen is a blessing and a curse –2Face Idibia

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The legendary hit maker, 2Face Idibia, now known as 2Baba, has disclosed that his first single hit, African Queen, is a source of blessing and a curse during the fifth episode of Showmax’s Journey of the Beats. The legend, who has had a lot of hit songs and successful albums under his belt, explained that he regarded his 2004 hit single, African Queen, as a blessing for singlehandedly bringing him to the limelight and winning him national and international awards. The song also earned him the title of King of R & B in Nigeria and became a template for delivering a quintessential Afrobeats song.

However, for 2Baba, the song’s success feels like a curse because it has served as a yardstick to his other works, and they seemed to pale in comparison. He also explained that it seems the hit song would always overshadow his other works in terms of success. The episode on Showmax also explored the angles and momentous events that contributed to Afrobeats during the mid-2000s.

The Urban Kings, such as the first Nigerian pop boy band, Style Plus and the iconic duo, P-Square, to the Bariga Boys such as ID Cabasa, 9ice, Da-grin, and Olamide, who brought the street sound, an infusion of street slang, local dialects, and originality that spoke directly to the audience were also explored.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man becomes overnight millionaire after digging up huge gemstones worth $3.35m

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Tanzanian miner and father of 30 kids, Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight after he discovered two huge gemstones worth $3.5 million in Tanzania’s northern region of Manyara. Laizer discovered the chunks in one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the country which are surrounded by a wall to control cross-border […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cicely Tyson dies at age 96, Tyler Perry calls her grandmother he never had

Posted on Author Reporter

  Renowned movie producer and actor, Tyler Perry has penned down a heartfelt tribute to his old friend and colleague, Cicely Tyson as she passes away at age 96. The entertainment Mogul said Cecily Tyson is a grandmother he never had. Tyson and Perry, 51, worked together on several films beginning with 2005’s Diary of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica