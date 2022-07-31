Body & Soul

African Queen’ is a blessing and curse, says 2Baba

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer and award-winning artiste, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, says ‘African Queen’, his first single hit, is a source of blessing and a curse.

The 46-year-old hitmaker spoke about the 2004 hit song in the fifth episode of the ‘Journey of The Beats’ documentary which premiered on Showmax last month. The documentary centres on the history and rise of the Afrobeats genre.

 

The singer said he regards ‘African Queen’ as a blessing because it’s the track that thrust him into the limelight and earned him awards, international recognition, and accolades.

 

He also said that the track gave him the “King of R&B” title in Nigeria and became a template for delivering a quintessential Afrobeats song. The ace singer added ‘African Queen’ is a curse because its success “served as a yardstick to his other works.”

According to 2Baba, the hit song would always overshadow his other works in terms of success. The fifth episode also explored momentous events that contributed to Afrobeats during the mid-2000s.

These events included music journeys of icons such as Style Plus, P-Square, ID Cabasa, 9ice, Da-grin, and Olamide. The ‘Journey of The Beats’ story continued in the sixth episode which was released on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Sexy, flirty in mini skirt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mini skirt is one fashion piece mama never approves. Not just because it stops at the mid-thigh but because it is too sexy, grabs all the attention and shows off the shapely hot legs. Most of all, they are every Mother’s sworn enemies because it has been rumoured to give men dirty ideas.   No […]
Body & Soul

Surgeon turns up for Zoom court hearing while in middle of operation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Californian plastic surgeon is being investigated after he attended a virtual court hearing while operating on a patient. Dr Scott Green reportedly turned up for the video conference – which concerned a traffic violation – while in an operating room and wearing surgical scrubs.   According to the Sacramento Bee, beeps of medical machinery […]
Body & Soul

Glitz, glamour as BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion premieres

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The reunion show of the 2021 Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season has begun. Viewers and fans across Africa have been patiently waiting to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show.   Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, the night which was full of glitz and glamour, united twenty-five housemates of the last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica