African Risk Capacity, GCA partner to promote climate resilience

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build climate resilience in the agriculture sector by facilitating investments in risk management into government planning and high-level advocacy.

 

According to a press release, under the MoU signed by the heads of both institutions, the parties will jointly engage in high-level advocacy and the facilitation of dialogues to ensure their stakeholders can access the best disaster risk financing practice and instruments as part of their overall climate adaptation strategies.

 

Commenting on the pact, CEO of GCA, Patrick Verkooijen, said: “There is a five-to-tenfold gap between the financial resources currently devoted to climate adaptation and the adaptation needs in developing countries. More private-sector investment and new financial instruments are needed to help vulnerable communities withstand accelerating climate impacts.

 

Through this partnership our Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme will work to ensure we can adapt at scale across the continent and provide the support that is so desperately needed by those living on the frontline of our climate emergency.”

 

On his part, Director-General of the ARC Group, Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, stated: “Achieving climate resilience in Africa demands smart partnerships and purposeful alignment among like-minded agencies.

 

We are confident that the collaboration with GCA will be a strong enabler to ensuring that we maintain a solution-oriented approach in assisting our members with the innovative tools, capacity building, and financial resources they need for an anticipatory response to natural disaster risks.”

 

The statement said that the partnership agreement also targets collaboration in policy influencing activities to align the African financial sector with climate change commitments at the national and global levels, adding that this will include mainstreaming the inclusion of climate resilience among African financial insurance regulators as well as knowledge generation and dissemination to strengthen disaster risk mitigation initiatives at all levels.

