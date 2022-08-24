African space, satellite industry worth $19.49bn

The African space economy has continued to grow at a rate beyond Africa’s GDP growth rates and becoming a strategic tool for boosting the national economy and contributing toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

The African space industry was valued at $19.49 billion in 2021 and projected to grow by 16.16 per cent to $22.64 billion by 2026. In addition, the African space economy employs a workforce of over 19,000 persons across different sectors, with the government, which is the highest employer in the industry employing over 11,000 staff.

The 2022 edition of the Africa Space Industry Annual Report is published by Space in Africa, the authority on news, data and market analysis for the African space and satellite industry. African nations allocated $534.9 million to national space programmes in 2022. This amount marked a 2.24 per cent increase from the revised $523.3 million in 2021.

National budgets consistently contribute to the industry valuation annually, and governments’ contributions increased by 80.83 per cent in 2021 from the revised $289.33 million in 2019 to $523.2 million.

Many African countries are also improving on their space application goals as different national priorities span space democratisation, propulsion & launch technology development, human capacity development, and local and international space partnerships, amongst others.

The satellite communication market, which includes Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), and Satellite TV services, accounts for a major share of the African space and satellite industry valuation in 2021.

A considerable share of this revenue comes from the African satellite TV market, with major satellite tv operators like DSTV, Canal+ Afrique, and StarTimes dominating the market regarding revenue generation, subscriber base, and countries served.

The downward trend within the satellite component manufacturing segment is attributed to the reduction in revenues of some companies, several companies getting shut down, while some are still working on marketing their first products and, as such, have not been generating revenues.

In general, the satellite manufacturing segment (which comprises satellite systems and components, satellite manufacturing and launch and propulsion systems). With more companies growing their market base and several others generating income from the sale of the new [and improved production line], satellite manufacturing is expected to grow in the coming years.

The downstream segment is playing an essential role in driving the market. The EO data reselling, EO and geospatial training/certification courses, scalable geospatial and remote sensing solutions, and precision agriculture solutions and services are the top demand within the EO segment that present investment opportunities to the foreign commercial players. The ground segment market has massive potential in the African space industry.

This industry segment estimates the value of developed satellite ground stations and the astronomy infrastructures installed, including telescopes and other astronomy equipment, in 2021. Many African countries want to develop and launch satellites in the next five years.

Since nearly all missions, including commercial, military or scientific payloads, use space ground systems for launch and on-orbit operations, the ground segment is expected to boost the African space market.

There has been a paradigm shift from large to small satellites, primarily due to the high cost of manufacturing large satellites and the long development time. The possibilities for small satellites are endless, with several applications being explored to have a tangible impact and directly translate to socioeconomic and environmental development in Africa.

These innovative small satellite applications include the Internet of Things (IoT), weather forecasting and early warning systems, crop and livestock monitoring for agricultural purposes, etc. In 2022, Space in Africa estimates that 272 NewSpace companies are charting the course of space democratisation on the continent.

These companies, domiciled across 31 African states, are innovating novel methods of leveraging space technologies [and its derived data] to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions across several fields, including manufacturing, medicine, transportation and logistics, and much more.

These companies provide goods or services primarily to other private sector entities (B2B) and/or consumers (B2C), and sometimes, the government.

