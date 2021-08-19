African students, Oyo govt partner to eradicate drug abuse

The Oyo State Government has said it will collaborate with the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) in the fight against drug abuse across the state. This was disclosed during a courtesy visit of the Parliament to the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, in Ibadan. Speaker of the Parliament, Kewul Abel, from University of Professional Studies, Accra Ghana sought the state government’s support in the Union’s ongoing sensitization programme against drug abuse across the African continent, urging the State Government to include Fight Against Drugs in its curriculum. He further said the collaboration aims to successfully curtail the drug menace in Africa.

