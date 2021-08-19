News

African students, Oyo govt partner to eradicate drug abuse

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Oyo State Government has said it will collaborate with the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) in the fight against drug abuse across the state. This was disclosed during a courtesy visit of the Parliament to the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, in Ibadan. Speaker of the Parliament, Kewul Abel, from University of Professional Studies, Accra Ghana sought the state government’s support in the Union’s ongoing sensitization programme against drug abuse across the African continent, urging the State Government to include Fight Against Drugs in its curriculum. He further said the collaboration aims to successfully curtail the drug menace in Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila felicitates with Soun of Ogbomoso at 95

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, on his 95th birthday. Gbajabiamila said the Soun has been a source of inspiration to his people, and even beyond, throughout his reign. The speaker noted that the sons and daughters of […]
News

FEC approves N396bn for COVID-19 vaccination – Finance Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 … says Military delaying supplementary budget for procurement of equipment The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said that the Federal Government has budgeted N396 billion for the provision of COVID-19 vaccine in the 2022 Appropriation. This came as she attributed the delay in the submission of the supplementary budget […]
News

NPA suspends container stripping operations at Tin Can Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will, today, commence the enforcement of container stripping operation at Tin Can Island Port. The move, it was gathered, was part of efforts to ease the perennial traffic along the Oshodi Apapa road. However, it was learnt that the stripping activities at the port facilities would be temporary. Stripping […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica