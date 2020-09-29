Sports

African teams fear playing Eagles – Mane

Liverpool and Senegalese Lions forward, Sadio Mane, has described Super Eagles of Nigeria as the most dreaded team in Africa. When asked about the chances of any African team going as long as the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Liverpool marksman says there is a current rise of new super power in African football but picked Nigeria a s one team many teams dread on the continent.

 

Mane said a lot of teams knew about the danger of facing the senior national team of Nigeria. “At the last AFCON we are unlucky to have lost in the final.

 

In Africa we have many new teams springing up to challenge the dominant ones. It is a trend that I have observed in the past few years and it shows football is growing i n the continent,” he said.

 

“Many teams know the giants and Nigeria plays in a different ways most times and many will tell you that meeting them is not the best but if the need arises you c a n n o t r u n away from it.”

 

H e also picked Cote d ‘Ivoire and the countries from North Africa as giants that many want to avoid because of how organised they are backed up with quality players in their team.

