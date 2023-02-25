Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

African Tourism B oard seeks connection with Caribbean states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Tourism Board (ATB) has disclosed the urgent need for connecting African and Caribbean states through tourism, banking on the historical and heritage bondage between African and Caribbean people. This is according to a report by Eturbonews, an online tourism news portal.

 

Speaking at the Future of Tourism panel during the just concluded Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Jamaica, ATB Executive President, Mr. Cuthbert Ncube said that Africa and the Caribbean states should be connected together through tourism. “I want to challenge our media fraternity. Please tell our good stories. We have so much to share, we have so much to explore.

We are so excited. We want to cement this relationship,” Ncube said. He said that tourism should open a window for travel between Africa, Jamaica and the Caribbean states.

“Let us see how we can connect the disconnected, the proudly Africans,” he told the panel. Africa was the fastest growing tourist destination in the world before the COVID-19 pandemic and now new synergy is needed to restore the situation through better approach, including air connectivity between Africa, the Caribbean states and other world tourist markets.

The ATB president further noted that Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways were operating their scheduled flights to America during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were no positive stories of those African airlines at the continent. “It is time now to fly the African flag”, Ncube added.

Other areas for quick action include  visa harmonisation and air connection between African destinations, Jamaica and the other Caribbean island nations.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memento Pratt said at the conference that more partners were needed to revitalise African tourism after the global COVID-19 pandemic.

She said Africa is now looking for recovery, while taking different approach that would revitalise tourism growth. African Tourism Board is a pan-African tourism organisation with a mandate to marketing and promoting all the 54 destinations in Africa, thereby changing the narratives.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Flaum: It will attrac t niche market looking for something different

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Tourism is an essential ingredient to the overall revenue production for a state, country, continent as it may be. I believe that the construction of this well thought out leisure park and film village will attract not only a niche market but a wider market of leisure and corporate guests looking for that something different. […]
Travel & Tourism

I’m committed to a prosperous FTAN, tourism sector –Onung

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

With close to two decades in tourism, the chairman of Remlords Tours and Car Hire Services, Nkereuwem Onung, has come a long way in the Nigerian tourism set up, with a successful and thriving outfit that is one of the brands that has become a household name in Nigeria. He certainly knows and has what […]
Travel & Tourism

ITPN admitted as member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has become the newest member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) as the tourism training, certification and awarding body was recently admitted into the growing ranks of the chamber. A statement from the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said membership of the Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica