Travel & Tourism

African Tourism Board commends Sierra Leone on Freetown International Airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on African Tourism Board commends Sierra Leone on Freetown International Airport

Following the recent opening of Sierra Leone ultra modern Freetown International Airport, the Board of Directors and members of the African Tourism Board (ATB), have felicitated with both the government and people of Sierra Leone on the official commissioning of the airport. According to Eturbonews.com, report, the ceremony was witnessed by many dignitaries from the aviation and travel sectors and others, with the Sierra Leone Minister of Tourism, Dr. MemunatuPratt, playinghostto President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, at the opening ceremony.

The new airport is equipped with quay space, cranes, airfield ramp access, temporary storage sheds, customs offices, transport services, clearing and forwarding services, and adequate security and cargo inspection facilities to enable customs to be able to handle volumes of trade and passengers’ traffic and the collection of the much-needed revenue. Other facilities include Customs offices for outbound and inbound passengers and enables customs to scan and inspect baggage, assess declarations, conduct preliminary investigations, store intercepted goods. There are scanners and x-ray facilities, cold rooms/ storage facilities for refrigerated goods, and a mortuary for human remains. The new airport meets International Civil AviationOrganisation(ICAO) standards.

This means the tourism sector may now accommodate Air Canada, Finnair, as well as other airlines to the Sierra Leone destination. Freetown International Airport, which is the only international airport in the country, locally known as Lungi International Airport, is located in the coastal town of Lungi, in the Port Loko district. The Sierra Leone River separates Lungi International Airport from Freetown, the nation’s capital city.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

Expec tations as ITB Berlin tourism exhibition opens March 7

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Operators rue Nigeria’s absence   Beginning Tuesday March 7 spanning Thursday March 9, global attention will be on the tourism sector, as the world’s leading and largest gathering for tourism operators, ITB Berlin 2023, holds at the Messe Berlin ground.   It is the second global exhibition and conference for travel and tourism trade for […]
Travel & Tourism

Committee on Tourism Ethics recommends responsible use of Travel Certificates

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The World Committee on Tourism Ethics has recommended. That COVID-19 certificates for international travel must be free, universally available and non-discriminatory. They must also be limited in time and use. This is coming on the heeling of plans by some countries to welcome back visitors and restart tourism, the Committee met to assess the implications […]
Travel & Tourism

ADUN OKUPE: Tourism can contribute 10% to GDP if properly harnessed

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Dr. Adun Okupe, a tourism expert, is a senior advisor with Red Clay Advisory, host of the West African Tourism Roundtable Series and Faculty member, Lagos Business School, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her engagement with tourism, development and future of Nigerian tourism Background Dr. Adun Okupe, a tourism expert, is a senior […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica