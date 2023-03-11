African Tourism Board commends Sierra Leone on Freetown International Airport

Following the recent opening of Sierra Leone ultra modern Freetown International Airport, the Board of Directors and members of the African Tourism Board (ATB), have felicitated with both the government and people of Sierra Leone on the official commissioning of the airport. According to Eturbonews.com, report, the ceremony was witnessed by many dignitaries from the aviation and travel sectors and others, with the Sierra Leone Minister of Tourism, Dr. MemunatuPratt, playinghostto President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, at the opening ceremony.

The new airport is equipped with quay space, cranes, airfield ramp access, temporary storage sheds, customs offices, transport services, clearing and forwarding services, and adequate security and cargo inspection facilities to enable customs to be able to handle volumes of trade and passengers’ traffic and the collection of the much-needed revenue. Other facilities include Customs offices for outbound and inbound passengers and enables customs to scan and inspect baggage, assess declarations, conduct preliminary investigations, store intercepted goods. There are scanners and x-ray facilities, cold rooms/ storage facilities for refrigerated goods, and a mortuary for human remains. The new airport meets International Civil AviationOrganisation(ICAO) standards.

This means the tourism sector may now accommodate Air Canada, Finnair, as well as other airlines to the Sierra Leone destination. Freetown International Airport, which is the only international airport in the country, locally known as Lungi International Airport, is located in the coastal town of Lungi, in the Port Loko district. The Sierra Leone River separates Lungi International Airport from Freetown, the nation’s capital city.

