African Tourism Ministers harp on harmonisation of travel protocol

Arising from its recent meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO), Zurab Pololikashvili African Tourism Ministers have reiterated for harmonization of travel protocols for the tourism sector. According to a report by VogagesAfriq, at the meeting, which was held in Madrid, Pololikashvili once again stated his long-standing message of coordination, partnership, and collaboration as needed ingredients to resuscitate the tourism sector, adding that it is through a harmonised partnership and collaboration between countries, international organisations, and governments that the much needed accelerated tourism recovery can be achieved. Tunisia’s Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Mohamed Moez Belhassine was the first to call on the UN Tourism Chief.

The minister appraised the secretary general of the progress made by Tunisia in getting tourism back on track and added his voice for governments to collaborate in making travel seamless for tourists. Pololikashvili was encouraged by Tunisia’s actions to restore confidence in travel and thanked the minister for the visit.

The Minister of Tourism of The Gambia, Hamat Bah, congratulated the secretary general for his reappointment and pledged his support for his administration. The two leaders discussed the way forward for tourism’s recovery in Africa. The secretary general assured him of UNWTO’s support and said: “Harmonisation of health protocols and investments laid the foundations of our joint actions to RestartTourism.”

The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Mozambique, Eldevina Materula, who also had a bilateral meeting with Pololikashvili, outlined the progress made to restart tourism through innovation, education and investments. The minister was optimistic of a great recovery and urged Africa to see the pandemic as an opportunity to build a robust and resilient tourism sector for the region. While in his meeting with the Minister of Tourism of The Democratic Republic of Congo, Modero Nsimba, Pololikashvili extolled the country’s traditions and exceptional biodiversity, as a must-visit destination in Africa.

 

