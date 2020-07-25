African Travel Quarterly set to unfold top 100 tourism personalities in Nigeria

The organizers of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market and Travel Awards, African Travel Quarterly (Atqnews.com ), is set to unfold the names of nominated tourism operators for the 2020 edition of Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria. The award annual recognizes and honours personalities in the tourism sector who have excelled and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the sector in their respective operations. The award also recognizes tourism experts who have promoted and advanced the fortunes of the sector.

The winners will as part of the honour accorded them by the organizers be inducted into the Seven Wonders Project (Naija7wonders).

They will be part of the nomination process to discover the wonders embedded in different regions of the country that commenced since June spanning and November 2021. It will involve seven man-made and seven natural wonders of Nigeria. Both the federal and state government, including local governments across the country are also expected to join in the fray by nominating any tourist attraction within their domain to be part of the Naija7wonders project. According to ATQ.com, members of the Tourism Club 100 Nigeria in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 class will act as judges to shortlist attractions from the initial list nominated by the government while the public votes is expected to commence in November. The 2020 edition will focus on destination managers and facility owners, with the nominations slated for August.

