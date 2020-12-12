African Travel Times honours 2020 awardees

African Travel Times Magazine Awards has honoured its awardees for 2020, with the annual award ceremony held virtually this week as a result of the new normal occasioned by COVID -19. According to the Publisher/Editor of the publication, Lucky Onoriode George, the annual award, which was initiated seven years ago, is to recognise excellence in the tourism sector in Nigeria, West Africa, and beyond. George revealed that this year’s award ceremony took a new dimension because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has altered the way it has organised the event in the last three years.

He said this year’s awards ceremony was a virtual event due to the difficulties that the health, as well as safety implications of gathering, has placed on all of us. George furthered disclosed that though there were limited activities since March 2020 because most countries were on lockdown, some organisations and individual winners emerged from various industries, including hospitality, airlines, national/ states, and tourism agencies.

In the airline categories, winners are: (International); Ethiopian Airlines, which emerged best for Africa; Africa World Airlines (AWA), Best Connectivity Airline (West Africa) and Air Peace, Most Reliable Airline (Nigeria). In the hospitality category; Wavecrest College won Best Hospitality Training Institution [West Africa]; The Envoy Abuja, Best Boutique Hotel [Nigeria].

In the governments/agencies category: Akwa Ibom State won Best Tourism Destination (Nigeria); Rivers State, Most Supportive Government in Sustaining Tourism Facilities (Nigeria); and Ghana Tourism Authority, Most Active Tourism Agency, [West Africa]. While Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Tourism Commissioner of the Year [Nigeria], as well as National Council for Arts and Culture [NCAC] Most Active National Arts and Culture Agency [West Africa] for the third year running and Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Tourism Board, Tourism Board of the Year [Nigeria].

In the individual category section, winners are: Chief Samuel Alabi, Chairman, Board of Trustee, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria [FTAN]; Alhaji Rabo Saleh, President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria [FTAN]; Brian Efa, Nigeria Hotel General Manager 2020; Leslie Quarmyne, Executive Chef, Four Points by Sheraton, Hospitality Personality of The Year [West Africa]; Hilerus Edet, Chief Executive Officer, Travel Essentials Limited, Most Enterprising Tourism Person 2020 [Nigeria]; and Bethia Idoko, Best Female Lonely Traveller [Nigeria].

