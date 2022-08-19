African U-21 Men’s Volleyball: Nigeria suffers first defeat

Nigeria recorded her first defeat at the ongoing 2022 African U-21 Men’s Nations Volleyball Championship in Tunisia. Host Tunisia beat Nigeria 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) in front of her home fans on Wednesday. Tunisia won 32 points from service and 43 points from receives while Nigeria won 20 points from service and 42 points from receives. Tunisia had four aces, nine maximum points in a row, 10 service errors and used 2 timeouts while Nigeria had 1 ace, 4 maximum points in a row, 9 service errors and used 5 timeouts.

The Head Coach of Nigeria U-21 Men’s Team, Sani Mohammed said the boys lost due to errors and the crowd which will be corrected. Mohammed said finishing second and securing a quarterfinal spot is an indication the team has potential of making it to the finals. He said; “The loss to Tunisia is a wakeup call to the team. We cannot afford to make mistakes in the quarterfinals because it means we are out of the title race. Nigeria played against the crowd, they came out to support their team and Tunisia won. “The coaching crew have studied the match against Tunisia and all the lapses noticed will be worked on.

If you look critically at the minor scores, we were leading before Tunisia came from behind to win the first and third set. “Our match against Libya will be taken with high level of seriousness because we do not want to let the nation down.”

