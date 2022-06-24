News

Africans can now buy and sell crypto using P2P on Bitget – Firm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Africans can now buy and sell crypto using P2P on Bitget – Firm

 

Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, the world’s leading social trading and copy trading platform, has commenced peer-to-peer (P2P) trading operations globally. With merchant operations in countries like Nigeria and South Africa, Africans can now enjoy seamless digital asset exchange with the assurance of high-level security and protection of funds/assets.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the firm said, “Bitget P2P trading is a platform where Bitget users can trade local currencies for cryptocurrencies directly on their own terms. Don’t want to use your debit card/ credit card to buy crypto? No issues, Bitget introduces a P2P service for the same.”

They further noted that Peer-to-peer (P2P) trading is a type of cryptocurrency exchange method that allows traders to trade directly with one another without the need for another third party to facilitate the transactions.

“Peer-to-peer trading involves buying and selling crypto-currencies directly between users, without going through a third-party intermediary. Bitget P2P trading gives users more control over who they trade with, the price, the payment method, and the time of settlement.

“Bitget P2P Merchants can create a deal with their preferred price to trade their crypto at and publish it on Bitget P2P marketplace. This broadcasted deal is called an “Advertisement”, when a user sees this and places a buy order the payment is made and the transaction is settled,” said the firm.

Meanwhile they mentioned the advantages of using Bidget which include anyone with a registered Bitget account, complete KYC verification and bind phone number, can trade on Bitget P2P Platform. Using Bitget P2P Trading platform, you now can sell and buy cryptos with your local currencies and at your preferred prices and payment method.

Others include Zero trading fees on Bitget P2P trading platform (Note: There might be bank/wallet charges depending on the payment method; Global marketplace & Various payment methods: Bitget P2P offers users the freedom to easily choose the preferred payment method, including bank transfer, PayPal, WebMoney, multiple global e-wallets, and ​​online payment systems; Secure transactions: Once the buyer places an order, the platform will lock the seller’s asset. The Bitget Customer Support team will intervene in case any dispute arises; 24/7 customer support with a perfect order dispute handling process and anti-money laundering mechanism.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate confirms Olonisakin, Buratai, others as envoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

  In spite of public outcry, petitions and protests, the Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination for appointment of the just retired service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, paving way for them to join the diplomatic service of the country.   The confirmation came on the heels of the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee […]
News

Julius Berger diversifies into agric, cashew processing

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Nigeria’s leading engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has made a bold diversification of its investment portfolio into the agricultural processing sector of the country’s economy. The company said it is diversifying into cashew processing. Julius Berger in a statement, said it is committed to implementing its highly efficient nowaste operational practice at its soon […]
News

2023 Presidency: Court fixes Feb 21, 2022 to determine Atiku’s fate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday fixed February 21, 2022, to deliver judgement in a suit seeking to bar former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from vying for presidency in 2023. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/177 was instituted by a group, under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa. The group […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica