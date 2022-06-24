Africans can now buy and sell crypto using P2P on Bitget – Firm

Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, the world’s leading social trading and copy trading platform, has commenced peer-to-peer (P2P) trading operations globally. With merchant operations in countries like Nigeria and South Africa, Africans can now enjoy seamless digital asset exchange with the assurance of high-level security and protection of funds/assets.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the firm said, “Bitget P2P trading is a platform where Bitget users can trade local currencies for cryptocurrencies directly on their own terms. Don’t want to use your debit card/ credit card to buy crypto? No issues, Bitget introduces a P2P service for the same.”

They further noted that Peer-to-peer (P2P) trading is a type of cryptocurrency exchange method that allows traders to trade directly with one another without the need for another third party to facilitate the transactions.

“Peer-to-peer trading involves buying and selling crypto-currencies directly between users, without going through a third-party intermediary. Bitget P2P trading gives users more control over who they trade with, the price, the payment method, and the time of settlement.

“Bitget P2P Merchants can create a deal with their preferred price to trade their crypto at and publish it on Bitget P2P marketplace. This broadcasted deal is called an “Advertisement”, when a user sees this and places a buy order the payment is made and the transaction is settled,” said the firm.

Meanwhile they mentioned the advantages of using Bidget which include anyone with a registered Bitget account, complete KYC verification and bind phone number, can trade on Bitget P2P Platform. Using Bitget P2P Trading platform, you now can sell and buy cryptos with your local currencies and at your preferred prices and payment method.

Others include Zero trading fees on Bitget P2P trading platform (Note: There might be bank/wallet charges depending on the payment method; Global marketplace & Various payment methods: Bitget P2P offers users the freedom to easily choose the preferred payment method, including bank transfer, PayPal, WebMoney, multiple global e-wallets, and ​​online payment systems; Secure transactions: Once the buyer places an order, the platform will lock the seller’s asset. The Bitget Customer Support team will intervene in case any dispute arises; 24/7 customer support with a perfect order dispute handling process and anti-money laundering mechanism.

