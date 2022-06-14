Africa’s airline cargo volume drops 6.3%

African airlines saw cargo volumes decrease by 6.3 per cent in April 2022 compared to April 2021. This was significantly slower than the growth recorded the previous month (3.1 per cent). Capacity was 1.5 per cent below April 2021 levels. This was disclosed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which released April 2022 data for global air cargo markets, showing a drop in demand and contraction in capacity. The effects of Omicron in Asia and the Russia–Ukraine war according to the clearing house for global airlines continue to create a challenging operating backdrop that is driving the decline. Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), fell 11.2per cent compared to April 2021 (-10.6per cent for international operations). Global demand is down 1per cent compared to April 2019. Capacity was two per cent below 2021 (+1.2 per cent for international operations). Both global capacity and international capacity decreased slightly in April compared to March. Asia experienced the largest falls in capacity. Key factors in the operating environment were attributed to the war in Ukraine which led to a fall in cargo capacity used to serve Europe as several airlines based in Russia and Ukraine were key cargo players. The zero-COVID policy in China led to capacity challenges due to flight cancellations because of labor shortages according to IATA. New export orders, a leading indicator of cargo demand and world trade are now shrinking in all markets except the US. Global goods trade has continued to decline in 2022, with China’s economy growing more slowly because of COVID-19-related lockdowns (among other factors). The lockdowns have brought much of the world’s largest port, Shanghai, to a standstill. Also, supply chain disruptions due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict has added to the downward pressure on trade.

