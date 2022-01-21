Africa’s cannabis market to hit $7.1bn by 2023

More pressure is expected to be mounted on the Federal Government over Nigeria’s quest to export Africa’s medicinal cannabis. Just last year, Morocco legalised the product as the illegal cannabis industry exports $13 billion worth of the plant to Europe annually. Precisely, there have been discussions at the federal and state levels with the country’s narcotic agency, NDLEA, that export of medicinal cannabis abroad could fetch Nigeria foreign exchange earnings, which can improve the country’s agriculture and GDP growth.

In fact, discussions about cannabis as a cure for coronavirus, though not backed by any science, have gained foot, with some promoting the plant to combat some effects of the virus. Intadose Pharma, a Canadian-based corporation, completed a record shipment of medicinal cannabis weighing 2.125 tonnes from South Africa to North Macedonia on December 25, 2021.

According to Phobition Partners, a research and consultation firm that deals in the legal cannabis industry, Africa’s medicinal cannabis market will be worth $7.1 billion by 2023. Cannabis is the world’s most cultivated drug. Africa’s hunger to exploit the cannabis market is accelerating because of the muchneeded revenue and the effects of COVID-19.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...